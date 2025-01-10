The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" Drops Saturday
Most NBA fans remember Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan for his clutch shot-making, but he was also a fierce defender. That helped earn Jordan the moniker of the "Black Cat."
It has been more than two decades since Jordan last played an NBA game, and his aura continues to grow. Part of his reputation can be attributed to the storytelling done through his ever-popular signature sneaker line.
This weekend, athletes and fans will be able to relive Jordan's glory days with the release of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the sneakers.
The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, January 11. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in full family sizing on the Nike website, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" will cost $200 in adult sizes, $150 in big kid sizes, $90 in little kid sizes, and $75 in toddler/baby sizes. Since this release is taking place on Nike and not the SNKRS app, it should be easier for shoppers to get their hands on the sneakers.
However, for fans who miss the initial drop, there are still options. Online shoppers can resort to trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW to find the highly anticipated hoop shoes.
Despite being steeped in Jumpman lore, the "Black Cat" is not an OG colorway. Jordan never wore this colorway on the court, but that cannot take away from the sharp, all-black aesthetic.
The "Black Cat" colorway features more premium materials than other styles. It sports a black suede upper contrasted by a black patent leather mudguard. The iconic elephant print pops off the shoe in dark charcoal.
Retro Jordan branding appears in white on the outsole and insole. Sadly, the Jumpman logo appears on the heels instead of the legendary "Nike AIR" branding that originally appeared on the model (that is a dealbreaker for some old-school sneakerheads).
Like every other installment of the Air Jordan 3, this silhouette features a foam midsole with a visible Air-Sole unit in the heel and forefoot for street-ready cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides durability and traction.
It has been almost four decades since the Air Jordan 3 first hit the hardwood, and the basketball shoe remains an integral part of today's modern sneaker culture. Thanks to its storytelling and premium materials, the "Black Cat" colorway is a perfect option for fans to wear this winter.
