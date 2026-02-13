How to Buy the Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman'

Last month, sneakerheads got their first look at the highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' colorway. Michael Jordan's sixth signature basketball shoe in Chicago Bulls colors, with sample details, excited hoops fans of all ages.

However, there has been a flood of hyped-up sneaker releases since then in the lead-up to the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend. It is easy to forget that the shoes will finally hit shelves tomorrow. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, February 14. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The shoes will be available in a full-size run: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80).

Despite the wide release, there is no doubt that the 'Infrared Salesman' colorway will sell out quickly. Fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Design Details

The 'Infrared' colorway has released before, but never like this version. It features details from the original, such as the extended Infrared placement across the midsole, a black nubuck upper, a visible Air unit in the heel, and a Dynamic Fit inner sleeve.

Jordan Brand obsessed over the right shade of Infrared to use on the silhouette. This time, they reverse-engineered this hue by comparing the 1991 and 2000 pairs side-by-side to meet the exact specifications. The new "Salesman" is also the first non-collab Air Jordan 6 to feature an updated shape, which closely resembles the original 1991 shape.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The internal bootie construction has been modified to allow the toe shape to be more 1:1 to the pairs Jordan wore and played in. All the Air Jordan 6 pairs Jordan wore in-game had a noticeably taller tongue than the style available to consumers. Not anymore—the "Salesman" tongue height has been raised by 2MM to mimic Jordan's pairs.

The new design includes the sample text printed on its inner collar, a factory hangtag, and packaging that mimics how footwear samples arrive for review before production.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

History

Coinciding with the launch of the shoe, Jordan Brand kicked off a new brand campaign titled "Generational Greatness."

Inspired by the Air Jordan 6 Genie commercials that aired in 1991, the Genie is back, and it is Niecy Nash. As always, Jumpman will treat fans to stylish apparel and rare sneakers accompanied by a nostalgic ad.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 6 originally debuted in February 1991 - just in time for the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Naturally, Jordan's home state and the "First in Flight" was the perfect places for the Air Jordan 6 to take off.

