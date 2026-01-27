Nike Drops Iconic Charles Barkley "Role Model" Shirts

NBA legend Charles Barkley has always been an iconoclast and a contrarian. Barkley is not afraid to state unpopular opinions. It's one of the reasons why basketball fans love him. Nike recognized that early in Barkley's playing career and leaned into it with a controversial commercial.

Barkley declared, "I am not a role model" in a 1993 Nike commercial. It was a polarizing marketing campaign that sparked a national discussion about the role of athletes and leadership. In the ad, Barkley insisted that it was up to parents to lead their children by example.

Fast forward more than three decades, and the heat surrounding Barkley's bold statement has finally cooled off. Even better, Nike is willing to pay tribute to the groundbreaking commercial with two new t-shirts.

The "Nike Men's Max90 Charles Barkley Chuck Graphic T-Shirt" is available in two colors for $45 at Dick's Sporting Goods. Currently, the shirts are not available anywhere other than Dick's Sporting Goods. However, they will likely drop at other retailers in the future.

The white shirt features a Phoenix Suns color scheme with purple font and Barkley's face in orange. The black shirt features more of a Houston Rockets design with red font and Barkley's face in grey. Both shirts feature Barkley's No. 34 on the back (of course, Barkley wore No. 4 with the Rockets).

The shirt is clearly inspired by the fashion of the early 1990s, with a graphic design that looks like a retro poster. The Nike Max90 shirt has a loose fit with dropped shoulders, longer sleeves, and a roomy feel. Its midweight cotton feels soft and slightly structured for durable, daily comfort.

Barkley's retro Nike sneakers remain as popular as ever. While the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 regularly drops in original and new colorways, the old-school hoop shoes cannot stay in stock. Every time Nike reprises Barkley's sneakers, his loyal fans devour them on release day.

Barkley started his career with Nike and re-signed multiple sneaker deals over the years. Back when they were still friends during their playing careers, Jordan advised Barkley to renegotiate his second sneaker deal with Nike to $1 million per year plus stock options, rather than $3 million per year.

Barkley said that he "actually made probably 10 times the amount of money" from his Nike deal and is still with the brand to this day. If nothing else, that demonstrates strong business acumen for younger athletes.

