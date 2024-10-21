Chicago Bulls Rookie Signs Sneaker Deal With Reebok
Of all the NBA teams, no organization is more synonymous with sneakers than the Chicago Bulls. Combining the location with a promising young star makes a perfect foothold for Reebok to re-enter the NBA.
Reebok Basketball has just announced its next player partner signing, rising Chicago rookie Matas Buzelis. The forward is a decorated high school hooper and the number 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Buzelis joins Reebok's growing hoops roster alongside Angel Reese, Lexie Brown, and newly signed prospects Nate Ament and Dink Pate under the guidance of the brand's President of Basketball, Shaquille O'Neal.
"Reebok just felt like the right fit," commented Buzelis. "They've got great energy and focus and a great approach to making products that support how I play. I'm really looking forward to working with the brand to create and make an impact."
As part of the multi-year endorsement deal, Buzelis will support Reebok brand activations and will help bring awareness to the brand's performance and lifestyle product offerings, including its newly announced performance basketball shoe, the "Engine A."
Speaking to his appreciation for hoop icons and Reebok Basketball leaders Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson, Buzelis concluded: "It's cool to be part of the same brand as Shaq and AI. Those guys have done so much for the game, so being able to work with a brand that's connected to them so deeply is something I'm proud of. It's a great feeling."
With the 2024-25 NBA regular season tipping off tomorrow night, it will be hard for any brand to match Reebok's momentum. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.