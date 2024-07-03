Chris Paul's Basketball Camp Receives Unreleased Air Jordans
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It has been an eventful offseason for Chris Paul. The veteran NBA guard is on the move to team up with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs. Now, the Jordan Brand player is making sneaker headlines.
Players who participated in Paul’s basketball camp received some exclusive kicks from the “Point God” that has the sneaker world buzzing. Attendees at his Elite Camp in Las Vegas, Nevada, were gifted a pair of Air Jordan 39 in a player-exclusive colorway.
Although Paul's player-exclusive colorway will not be released to the public, it foreshadows what the Jordan Brand has in store for consumers.
The first colorway is set to hit stores and all sneaker platforms on July 23. Online shoppers can find the Air Jordan 38 at a major discount in most styles on the Nike website.
The Air Jordan 39 Chris Paul Elite Camp player-exclusive colorway is a drastically different take on the shoe when compared to the version that Orlando Magic forward Paulo Banchero wore in his NBA playoff debut in April.
The rare colorway features “CP3” branding on the back of the heel and the eye-catching pink colorway comes equipped with an engineered mesh along with a pink pattern embroidered across the base of the shoe. Lastly, the yellow hue at the heel, sock liner, and tints the midsole underfoot.
The colorway is a chef's kiss on one of the more exciting hoop shoe releases of the year. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: See the sneakers Bronny James wore in his first photo shoot with the Los Angeles Lakers.