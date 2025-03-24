Chris Paul (Briefly) Ditches Jordans for SGA's Converse Sneakers
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul has played for several different teams throughout his historic NBA career, but he remains loyal to his friends.
Before Sunday night's 123-89 win over the Toronto Raptors, Paul temporarily broke with his sneaker sponsor to support former teammate, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's nascent signature sneaker line.
Of course, Paul is a signature athlete for Jordan Brand and, along with Converse, is part of the Nike Inc. family. However, it is always noteworthy when professional athletes wear shoes from different brands.
Paul arrived for last night's game in Toronto rocking Gilgeous-Alexander's kicks and fans on social media loved it. Check out the official post from @NBAKicks below.
Paul is the first to say he likes Nike's running shoes and regularly rocks different models from the Vomero line when off the court. Plus, when Jumpman has sponsored a player for so many years, they probably get to color outside the lines a little bit at times.
It also speaks to the wearability of Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe. The Converse SHAI 001 blends performance with style in a silhouette unlike any other in the NBA.
Unfortunately, athletes and fans must wait until Fall 2025 for the official launch of Converse SHAI 001. In the meantime, Paul and Drake are helping sustain the hype for the unreleased model.
Jordan Brand fans should not fret, as Paul was back in his signature sneakers for the start of warm-ups. While Paul's signature line no longer produces new models, Jumpman still supplies him with player-exclusive colorways.
Hoopers wanting Paul's signature Jordan Brand basketball shoes must hit up trusted sneaker resale websites eBay, StockX, and GOAT, as it has been many years since Paul's line was last active.
Paul will turn 40 in May, and next season will be his 20th in the NBA. Hopefully, the veteran point guard can keep dishing out assists on and off the court for many years to come.