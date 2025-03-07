Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sent his Converse sneakers to Drake
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already leads the way in aura and the NBA MVP race. Soon, Gilgeous-Alexander will have a firm grip on the sneaker industry.
Last month, Gilgeous-Alexander debuted his long-awaited and highly-anticipated first signature basketball shoe with Converse. The Converse SHAI 001 blends performance with style in a truly unique silhouette.
The only downside to Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe is the launch date. Athletes and fans must wait until Fall 2025 to buy the Converse SHAI 001. That is unless you are Drake.
The Canadian rapper and global music icon shared a selfie on his Instagram story where he posed with the Converse SHAI 001.
Drake is a big part of the extended Nike universe with his NOCTA sublabel, but the kicks were likely sent directly from Gilgeous-Alexander himself, as we have not seen any other celebrities with the unreleased shoes.
Drake and Gilgeous-Alexander have been friends for years. Not only do they both hail from Canada, but they hugged it out after a game in Toronto in December 2023.
So far, Gilgeous-Alexander has only debuted one colorway of the Converse Shai 001. From materialization to the color palette to a locking zipper, the "Butter" colorway offers multiple styling options.
The silhouette is the culmination of Gilgeous-Alexander's desire to redefine performance footwear in the sport, both as an athlete and as creative director of Converse Basketball.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
(Interview) Bam Adebayo shares his secret sauce to NBA longevity and player-exclusive sneakers.
De'Aaron Fox celebrates Kentucky Wildcats with "Lexington" sneakers.
Kobe Bryant's 2008 Olympic sneakers inspired new Nike tennis shoes.
Kara Lawson debuts the Nike Kobe 9 EM "Duke Blue Devils" colorway.