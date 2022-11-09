Chris Paul Sends Strong Message with Pregame Outfit

For the first time this season, there were no NBA games last night. All 30 teams played on Monday night and were off on Tuesday night so fans would be encouraged to vote in the midterm elections.

Before taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul made a statement with his pregame outfit. Check out the Suns' tweet below to see Paul's "tunnel fit."

Paul wore a grey sweatshirt which encouraged voting. Additionally, the 12x NBA All-Star wore a pair of old-school Nike basketball shoes that were designed back in 1977. Below is what fans need to know about Paul's kicks.

Nike Blazer Mid '77

View of the Nike Blazer Mid '77 in the 'Pine Green' colorway. Nike

Paul wore the Nike Blazer Mid '77 in the 'Pine Green' colorway. The high-top shoes were last released in January 2021 for $100. Fans can find these exact shoes on sneaker resale sites for just above retail price. Also, they are available in different colorways on Nike's website.

The Nike Blazer Mid '77 'Pine Green' features a white leather upper with a green synthetic Swoosh logo and grey suede details around the toebox. The solid rubber outsole incorporates a herringbone traction pattern.

