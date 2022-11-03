The WNBA is the New Battlefield for Sneaker Companies

There are very few breaks in the sports calendar. Every night a game is broadcasted, the world's largest sportswear companies are battling for influence. There are decades worth of evidence proving the direct correlation between an athlete's fame and their sponsor company's market share.

The never-ending competition between brands has created an arms race to secure the most popular athletes. Over the past year, it has become clear the new battleground is the WNBA.

Sheryl Swoopes made history in 1996 by becoming the first women's player to launch a signature shoe, with Nike selling seven installments of the Air Swoopes. There is still a large disparity between the number of signature athletes in the NBA and WNBA. However, the gap is quickly shrinking.

Adidas

Cande Parker debuted the Adidas 'Exhibit B' during the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. © David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky power forward Candace Parker has built a legendary career over the past 15 seasons. However, she has been a household name since her collegiate days at the University of Tennessee.

This past summer, Adidas launched The Candace Parker Collection. Fans can choose between several colorways of her signature shoes ($120) and a wide array of performance gear. The partnership between Adidas and Parker is already paying dividends for both parties.

Nike

Elena Delle Donne wearing the Nike Air Deldon. @De11eDonne

Washington Mystics wing Elena Delle Donne recently enjoyed the launch of her first signature shoe. Fans can choose between the Nike Air Deldon 1 and the Nike Air Deldon "Lyme" for $120 on Nike's website.

The latter is considered to be the most inclusive basketball shoe ever created. Inspired by Delle Donne's battle with Lyme disease and designed for inclusivity, the easy on/off shoe is a perfect choice for anyone.

Puma

Breanna Stewart wearing the Puma Stewie 1. Puma

Since re-entering the performance basketball shoe market in 2018, Puma has continuously made splashy moves. The German company has signed exciting young talent and executed incredible marketing campaigns.

Seattle Storm power forward Breanna Stewart's first signature shoe, the Puma Stewie 1, was released this past summer. Fans can choose between five colorways for $120 and shop Stewart's clothing collection on Puma's website.

Puma has also been in business with Skylar Diggins-Smith. The Phoenix Mercury point guard received her own clothing line and PE (player-exclusive) colorways of popular shoes.

Under Armour

Kelsey Plum recently signed with Under Armour. Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off of a WNBA Championship and a FIBA World Cup Championship, Kelsey Plum is one of the biggest stars in the basketball universe. Yesterday, Under Armour announced the signing of the Las Vegas Aces point guard.

Plum signing with Under Armour was a major win for both parties. Plum expands her brand, and Under Armour gets a major foothold in women's basketball. Luckily for hoops fans, the WNBA will only garner more attention as it continues to pick up steam.

Recommended For You

Breanna Stewart's Puma Shoes are Goat Certified

Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Nike Kobe 5