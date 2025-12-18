Joel Embiid Disses Adidas and Under Armour Basketball Shoes

After missing several games due to knee soreness, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back to dominating the paint during NBA games. Even better, Embiid is doing it in his first signature basketball shoe with Skechers.

Earlier this month, Embiid debuted the Skechers SKX JE1. As part of the shoe's rollout, Embiid participated in an interview with Complex.

The Skechers SKX JE1. | Skechers

In the 15-minute video, the seven-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Fame trash talker threw shade at his previous sneaker sponsors without naming them (adidas and Under Armour).

Embiid explained how soccer (or football, as he calls it) influenced the design process because he wanted a tight-fitting, lightweight shoe. Something he was unable to get from previous sneaker sponsors, who he said had him wearing heavier, big-man shoes.

Skechers SKX JE1

The Skechers SKX JE1. | Skechers

"I kind of wanted a tight feeling of a shoe. In a way, light like, I've always had big man shoes, but I've always felt like it never matched the way I play the game," said Embiid. "You know, I like it to be light on my feet, move, and, you know, kind of like a guard."

"That's the type of feeling that I wanted in my shoe. It's low-top, and it's pretty light. And it feels extremely comfortable. So, you know, from the early testing, that's what I was looking for."

"In the past, obviously, I've had heavy shoes. And yeah, I was still able to perform, but not, you know, where - Not the way I wanted to. But with this, that was kind of the first step of creating the shoe. And that's what I was looking forward to."

Embiid's Sneaker History

Joel Embiid wears the adidas Mad Bounce in May 2018. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The vast majority of NBA players never even come close to getting a signature shoe, but Embiid has had one with two different brands. In fact, the former NBA MVP has had one of the more fascinating footwear journeys among current players.

Embiid started his NBA career with adidas, a natural fit after his college career with the adidas-sponsored Kansas Jayhawks. During his early years in the league, Embiid wore high-top adidas basketball shoes like the adidas Mad Bounce, Pro Bounce, and Light Em Up 2.

Joel Embiid wears the Under Armour HOVR Havoc in May 2019. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After his rookie sneaker deal ended, Embiid signed with Under Armour in 2018. Throughout his first few seasons with Under Armour, Embiid was stuck in clunky big man shoes like the HOVR Havoc and the Anatomix Spawn Low.

Eventually, Under Armour launched Embiid's first signature shoe in August 2020. However, the UA Embiid One quietly stalled out and never got off the ground. NBA fans saw Embiid compete in the same pair of white and gold Under Armour shoes for multiple seasons.

Joel Embiid wears the UA Embiid One in December 2022. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Embiid parted ways with Under Armour and officially announced a new sneaker deal with Skechers in April 2024. It is safe to say Embiid has finally found a good collaborative partner who was able to quickly meet his needs as a dynamic post player.

Embiid and Skechers are just getting started, so fans can expect more exciting developments. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Xmas" is out now.

The Air Jordan 8 'Bugs Bunny' returns this Saturday.

The Nike Kobe 3 'Royal Pulse' drops on Christmas Eve 2025.

How to buy the Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway.

Ja Morant teases the Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park" colorway.