SI:AM | Novak Djokovic Bounced in First Round at U.S. Open

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Can you believe my bad luck? I went to the Red Sox-Yankees game on Friday night and missed the only run of the game (a solo homer by Paul Goldschmidt) because I was in line for popcorn. At least it’s not as bad as the time I missed an unassisted triple play because I was in the bathroom.

In today’s SI:AM:

🐅 Burrow talks with Breer

🦬 NDSU makes the jump

🐏 Aaron Donald’s comeback

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Unfamiliar finish for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic just did something he hadn’t done in 20 years: He lost in the first round of a Grand Slam event.

Djokovic fell in five sets against Mariano Navone in the opening round of the U.S. Open last night, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. It was the first time since the 2006 Australian Open that Djokovic bowed out in the first round of a major, snapping a streak of 78 straight Grand Slam opening-round wins that was the longest by any man in the Open Era.

It was a grueling night for Djokovic, who was beset by injuries and illness during a match that lasted four hours and 36 minutes. He vomited multiple times, clutched at his left leg and had his lower back massaged by a trainer. After winning the fourth game of the fifth set, an exhausted Djokovic could be seen on the baseline with tears in his eyes .

“When it comes to [the] match itself and overall feeling of how I felt with [my] body and playing, it was really not enjoyable,” Djokovic, 39, told a small group of reporters after the match, eschewing the typical press conference. “I pretty much despised every moment that I spent on the court for that.”

There’s a real possibility that this was Djokovic’s final Grand Slam match. He already played a light schedule this season, entering only seven tournaments (the four majors, Indian Wells, the clay-court event in Rome and the Cincinnati Open), and has had mixed results. He reached the final at the Australian Open (losing to Carlos Alcaraz) and the semis at Wimbledon, but he lost in the third round at Roland Garros and the fourth round at Indian Wells. In Rome and Cincinnati, he lost in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. Last year, he entered 13 tournaments, winning two of them, and reached the semifinals at all four majors. He’s one of the greatest of all time, but it appears time has finally caught up with him.

NFL teams trim their rosters

J.J. McCarthy is still a Viking—for now. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yesterday was the deadline for NFL teams to whittle their rosters down to 53, which means more than 1,000 players across the league had to be cut. Mike Kadlick broke down a few of the most interesting decisions , but I want to mention just a couple here.

The biggest news of the day is that Aaron Donald is officially coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams. This had been rumored for months and had begun to seem increasingly likely in recent weeks , but now it’s official. He doesn’t figure to be an every-down player after sitting out the past two seasons, but he’ll pair with Myles Garrett on passing downs to give opposing quarterbacks nightmares .

Similarly, Odell Beckham Jr. earned a spot on the Giants’ roster after he went unsigned last season. His last NFL action was nine forgettable games for the Dolphins in 2024, but he was productive for the Ravens the year before that and now he’ll have a chance to replicate that success with former Baltimore coach John Harbaugh.

Perhaps the most surprising roster move was the Vikings’ decision not to release J.J. McCarthy. The former No. 10 draft pick fell out of favor in Minnesota after 10 underwhelming starts last season, so the team brought in Kyler Murray to be the new QB1. McCarthy didn’t perform well enough in the preseason to win the backup job, either. But Minnesota opted to keep four quarterbacks on its roster to open the season: Murray, McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. It might just be a temporary reprieve for McCarthy, though. No NFL team carries four quarterbacks on its active roster. With the start of the season still more than a week away, the Vikings have plenty of time to find a trade partner.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams. s | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top five…

… things I saw yesterday:

5. Pete Crow-Armstrong’s second homer of the night after he had three dingers on Saturday. He’s really making a push for the MVP, huh?

4. Max Scherzer’s 10th strikeout of the day , which moved him past Gaylord Perry into sole possession of ninth place on MLB’s all-time strikeout list. Scherzer gave up just one hit in seven innings of work. It was his fifth career scoreless start with at least 10 strikeouts and no more than one hit allowed.

3. Jonny DeLuca’s game-tying home run for the Rays with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Padres closer Mason Miller had gone 73 straight games without allowing a home run but has now given up homers in back-to-back appearances. This one went off the glove of left fielder Samad Taylor, but it still counts. (Tampa Bay went on to win in 11 innings.)

2. Angels shortstop Oswald Peraza’s sliding stop to start a double play.

1. Some beautiful passing by Brazilian soccer club Flamengo for its third goal of the game against Botafogo.