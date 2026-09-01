Mary Stoiana vs. Alexandra Eala Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open First Round

Alexandra Eala has burst onto the scene as one of the best young prospects in women's tennis. The 21-year-old made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month and now enters the U.S. Open as the No. 18-ranked player in the world.

She'll begin her U.S. Open competition with a Tuesday night match against Mary Stoiana. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's action.

Mary Stoiana vs. Alexandra Eala Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Mary Stoiana +350

Alexandra Eala -465 (82.30% implied probability)

Total Games

OVER 19.5 (-126)

UNDER 19.5 (-108)

Mary Stoiana vs. Alexandra Eala How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, September 1

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN3

Mary Stoiana vs. Alexandra Eala: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other once before in 2024. Eala won that match 2:0.

Mary Stoiana

Mary Stoiana is another young prospect who's trying to break out onto the scene and boost her ranking. This is the first time in her career that she has made it past the qualifying stage at a Grand Slam. Stoiana enters this match as the No. 122-ranked women's tennis player in the world.

Alexandra Eala

Eala made it to the second round of last year's U.S. Open, and then improved on that Grand Slam finish this year when she made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon. She's now looking to make it to the second round at this tournament for the second straight year.

Mary Stoiana vs. Alexandra Eala Prediction and Best Bet

Eala is a full class above Stoiana. Not only did she make it to the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she followed that up with a win at the Mubadala DC Open, which included wins over Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, and Jessica Pegula. Her only losses since then have come against Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova.

Soiana hasn't shown enough to make me think that she can compete and keep pace with Eala. She consistently fails to get out of the qualifying stage at tournaments, and her best recent performance was a quarterfinal appearance at WTT W100 in July.

I'll bet on Eala to win this match in straight sets.

Pick: Alexandra Eala 2:0 (-165) via FanDuel

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