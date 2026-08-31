Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open First Round

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 3-ranked player in the U.S. Open, is set to begin his journey on Monday night against Rinky Hijikata.

After reaching the semifinals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2025, Auger-Aliassime has a real chance to win this event, especially now that Novak Djokovic has been eliminated .

The Canadian has made back-to-back quarterfinal appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon, and he’s looking to build on that as a massive -1220 favorite in the first round at the U.S. Open.

Hijikata had a strong showing in the U.S. Open back in 2023, reaching the fourth round, but he was a first-round exit in 2025 and has won just one Grand Slam match this year. Hijikata has been in decent form as of late, reaching the Round of 16 in the Winston-Salem Open and the Round of 32 at the Cincinnati Masters.

He has yet to face Auger-Aliassime in his career, and is one of the bigger underdogs in the first round of this tournament.

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s history in the U.S. Open and my prediction for Monday’s match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rinky Hijikata Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Felix Auger-Aliassime: -1220

Rinky Hijikata: +670

Total

34.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rinky Hijikata How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rinky Hijikata History and U.S. Open Performance

This is the first-ever meeting between Auger-Aliassime and Hijikata.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are the favorites to win the U.S. Open, but there’s no reason Auger-Aliassime can’t throw his hat in the ring.

The Canadian rebounded from back-to-back first-round exits at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2023 and 2024 to reach the semifinals in 2025, and he enters this tournament in decent form, reaching the Round of 16 at the Cincinnati Masters.

This year, Auger-Aliassime has stepped up in Grand Slam events, reaching two quarterfinals. He’s 32-15 overall in 2026.

Rinky Hijikata

Hijikata has two first-round exits, one fourth-round exit and a second-round exit at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and he’s only made it out of the second round once at a Grand Slam.

So, oddsmakers may be right to set Hijikata as a major underdog after Auger-Aliassime played extremely well in the 2025 U.S. Open.

This year, Hijikata is just 14-17 in 31 matches.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Pick

Auger-Aliassime made quick work of his first-round opponent at Wimbledon, and he won his first two matches at the Cincinnati Masters in straight sets.

Oddsmakers think this is going to be an easy win for the Canadian, and it’s hard to put much stock into Hijikata, who has made it out of the second round just once in a Grand Slam.

This year, Hijikata is under .500 overall, and is coming off back-to-back first-round exits at Wimbledon and the French Open. Hijikata did take a ranked player – Tommy Paul – to four sets at Roland Garros, but he lost to a much lesser opponent than Auger-Aliassime in each of his last two Grand Slam appearances.

The Djokovic upset sent shockwaves through the men’s bracket, but I don’t see Auger-Aliassime going down as a -1220 favorite. I think the UNDER in total games (34.5) is a solid play if you expect the No. 3-ranked player to win in straight sets.

Pick: UNDER 34.5 Games (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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