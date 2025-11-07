Curry Brand Just Dropped More Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox Shoes

As the 2025-26 NBA season is progresses, Curry Brand continues to dominate basketball courts and sneaker stores. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox have kept fans on their toes with multiple new drops.

For its latest release, the company is dropping the Curry Series 7 'Aurora' and the Fox 2 'Blue Flame' colorways, bringing next-level performance and standout style to the court.

Both the Series 7 'Aurora' and the Fox 2 'Blue Flame' colorways officially dropped today, November 7. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult and grade school sizes on UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses, and through select retailers. UA Rewards members already had early access to both shoes.

Curry Series 7 'Aurora'

The Curry Series 7 'Aurora' colorway. | Curry Brand

The Series 7 'Aurora' colorway features an eye-catching mix of neon green and electric pink, conveying the same energy and intensity as the brightest lights on game night.

It is designed to evoke fearless confidence and symbolize the most thrilling primetime moments. The colorway is a celebration of those who are at their best when pressure is the highest. Inspired by Stephen Curry's brilliance, the shoe pays tribute to the elite mindset and undeniable work ethic required to be a game-changer.

While the Curry Series 7 is not Stephen's signature sneaker, the Warriors point guard has adopted the model and has worn it all season. Shoppers can choose from multiple colorways in adult ($160) and kid ($100) sizes at UA.com.

Curry Fox 2 'Blue Flame'

The Curry Fox 2 'Blue Flame' colorway. | Curry Brand

The 'Blue Flame' colorway draws inspiration from De'Aaron's favorite anime and the unstoppable power of a Saiyan. This white and light blue colorway channels focus, strength, and transformation in a sneaker, built for players who thrive under pressure and push beyond limits.

The silhouette touts Charged Cushioning for responsive comfort and a high-abrasion UA Flow outsole for grip and precision. The Fox 2 is engineered to keep you fast, sharp, and in control.

The Curry Fox 2 is Fox's second signature shoe, and a true successor of the first model. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways in adult ($120) and kid ($90) sizes at UA.com.

The Curry Series 7 'Aurora' and Curry Fox 2 'Blue Flame' colorways. | Curry Brand

We are less than a month into the new NBA season, and Curry Brand is already delivering plenty of exciting sneaker storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

