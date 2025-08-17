Stephen Curry Built a Basketball 'Super Shoe' — Now It's Going on World Tour
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry just wrapped up his annual summer camp in San Francisco and has now touched down in China as part of the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour.
There is always a constant level of Beatle-mania that follows Curry wherever he goes. However, an even greater level of excitement surrounds the best shooter of all time as he is promoting a "super shoe" for the basketball court.
Drawing inspiration from running footwear technology and Curry's play style, the Curry Series 7 is lightweight, durable, and built to withstand the grind of a playoff series without compromise.
The Curry Series 7 launches in the "World Tour" colorway on August 22 for $160 at UA.com and at Under Armour Brand Houses. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Curry about his revolutionary basketball shoe and how it is shaping the direction of Curry Brand.
The Series 7 was inspired by a comment you made in a 2023 meeting. How closely did you follow the design process and production cycle?
Very closely. We always have a process that I expect when it comes to developing new shoes: ID'ing, new tech, new design direction. So obviously, I get constant check-ins and then the wear-testing part, which is my favorite part, especially when you're dealing with a new shoe direction, is the best.
Giving feedback, being able to feel the differences in how the shoe performs, compares and contrasts to other shoes in the past, and also know that we're trying to push things forward.
Where did the name 'Series 7' come from? A seven-game playoff series?
Yeah, the idea of a super shoe that could bring the highest tech, the highest performance to a seven-game series where you're just laying it on the line. We're putting so much into the shoe that you're feeling different. You're feeling like you're fast, and just all the tech is performing at the peak — just like you need to be in the seven-game series.
You debuted the Series 7 during the 2025 Western Conference Playoffs. What factored into that decision?
Mostly feel. It's always an interesting thing when you want to bring some heat to the brand, to the court, then there's a little bit of a wait before it hits the shelves. But I think it speaks to my confidence in the shoe, to be honest. It's the end of the season, you get into a playoff scenario, and you've got to be your best self.
I think it was Game 3 at home. I debuted them, didn't say nothing, I just put them on, went on the court and tried to kill, so it was fun. It's kind of reminiscent of when I dropped the four (UA Curry 4) back in 2017 during the Finals. So, I knew the shoe would perform; I knew it would help me. So I figure, why not wear it now?
It draws inspiration from running shoes and your play style. Do you think this type of design is the direction in which basketball shoes will go? You've already changed the game, are shoes next?
I think it speaks more... We obviously know from the market, everybody's trying new things to stay relevant and bring the consumers something different. The Series 7 is another step in the authenticity of my line and what you expect from a Curry shoe. One through 12, and now to the Series 7.
You want it to be married to how I play, but relatable and shareable to all different playing styles, but I think it's something for everybody. So, it's the direction that my shoes are heading, and I'm super proud of it and super excited for people to put them on their feet and experience it. Then we got a double back with the 13, and then beyond with more of the same.
What is your favorite aspect of the shoe?
Mostly it's the balance of court feel and cushioning that is always a sweet spot for me. I always tell people, on a 1-10 scale, one feels like you're running barefoot, and 10 feels like you're on a pillow. I like to be somewhere in that four range.
I need that responsiveness because you're making quick steps, but you don't want it to be too rigid where you're sacrificing comfort. So, the marriage between the Flow and the Charged cushion that we have in there, we dialed that in. That step-in comfort should be like a wow factor for people.
Is there a part of you that wanted to take this model and make it part of your signature line?
There are all types of conversations throughout about how to take a great product and how to market and put it out there. But yeah, it's a different take because we've had 12 signature shoes. We've got some half-shoes way back in the day.
We now have the Splash model. We have the D-Fox, so I'm trying to create some more range within the entire Curry line. But I just know anything that you put on foot that's got that Curry badge of approval, you should trust that it's going to perform well.
Without giving away too much, can you give us any hints about future colorways?
We're going to have a couple that kind of draw from inspiration from shoes of the past. So there's... (looks to a colleague) the 'Iron sharpens Iron'. I got the approval. I was trying to talk around it (laughs).
Yeah, the 'Iron sharpens Iron,' which was the debut colorway of the Curry 2 way back in 2015? Yeah, so that one, just off top, is one I'm excited about that we'll have, and then more to come.
Curry Brand now has multiple flagship lines. How important is that diverse lineup for the future of the company?
You realize that each silhouette has something specific to prove, obviously, different price points, when you get to the business of well.
But the idea that D-Fox is a signature athlete, him going into his second shoe, the Splash version, which has its own unique style, and now we're balancing a little bit of the Flow, which obviously I'm a huge believer in. I think a lot of people have slowly been able to understand what it does for me from a cushion and traction perspective, but from the Splash has the rubber offering as well.
So I think it's great to have that spread and that variety. But then obviously, at the pinnacle, the premier, refined shoe that we have with the Series 7 and then leading into the 13 is super exciting to push the brand into a new zone. The Series 7, and then you'll see with the 13 later, we're taking some bold steps, and I'm excited about it.
Last question: If you could get any athlete or celebrity to where the Series 7, who would it be?
Adam Sandler. Because he's a faithful, he's worn the 12 literally to the nubs. So I got to make sure he gets the new tech, the new kicks, because he's a faithful, so I got to make sure you got to show him some love, too.
