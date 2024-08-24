Dallas Cowboys Safety Shines in Crystal-Covered Nikes at Preseason Game
It has been almost three decades since the Dallas Cowboys last won a Super Bowl, but they are still the most glamorous franchise in the NFL. To be a Cowboy, you have to play like it and dress like it.
That fact is not lost on Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas. Although the 24-year-old is entering only his second season in the league, he is putting together pregame outfits at a Hall of Fame level.
The Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in their third and final preseason game on Saturday, and Thomas did not disappoint with his tunnel outfit.
Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we got a detailed look at Thomas's pregame outfit. While the entire ensemble was fire, many fans were focused on his sneakers.
Thomas wore the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low in the "Pure Platinum" colorway. The sneakers were released in limited quantities for $500 in November 2020. They now have an average resale price of almost $3,800 on the sneaker platform StockX.
Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low "Pure Platinum"
These rare Dunks are easily some of the shiniest sneakers ever released. The "Pure Platinum" colorway is covered in Swarovski crystals. Other notable features include the oversized Swoosh logos, puffy tongues, and relaxed shape.
With kickoff less than an hour away, Thomas can still put an exclamation mark on today with a strong performance (and hopefully some nice cleats) on the field against the Chargers.
The Cowboys have no shortage of superstar personalities, and Thomas is already proving to be a strong addition. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.