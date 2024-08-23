Only 1 NFL Coach Has a Sneaker Deal — Thanks to Michael Jordan
Very few coaches can match the unbelievable career of Sean Payton. He went from being a college assistant at small schools to winning a Super Bowl and NFL Coach of the Year honors during his time with the New Orleans Saints.
Even more impressively, Payton is the only NFL coach with a sneaker deal. The 60-year-old may not look like it, but he knows his kicks. Payton always wears Air Jordans when roaming the sidelines on Sundays.
The Denver Broncos head coach recently shared the incredible story behind how he earned an exclusive deal with Jordan Brand.
In an interview with The Athletic, Payton explained the origin of his sneaker deal. "The Super Bowl was in Miami, and I had an email about this new golf course that Michael Jordan was opening - Grove XXIII."
Payton continued, "And we pull in; Michael was playing with a large group, and he was finishing up. Then he said, 'I know you wear the Jordan 11 Golds. I'm going to make you my first Jordan Brand coach'. And I was like, 'That sounds good."
Much to Payton's surprise, a large shipment from Jordan Brand arrived. "Three weeks later, like 15 boxes came of just different Jordan shoes. So the shoes come in, the clothes come in. I don't ever take it for granted; I'm real appreciative."
On a lighter note, Payton joked about gifting his players sneakers, "The rule is, I gift you one of those, you can't sell them. But I could tell you, everyone, who's a size 13 in the locker room, they're always waiting for the next shipment."
The moral of the story is that making it to the Super Bowl and golfing with Michael Jordan comes with plenty of perks. While NFL fans will never see Payton rocking Air Jordans in black and gold colors for the Saints, plenty of blue and orange sneakers will be worn on the sidelines this season.
Also, this should serve as a challenge for other NFL coaches who are sneakerheads (like Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel). The NFL regular season is right around the corner, and there will be lots of exciting footwear storylines.
Football fans can stock locked into Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.