Damian Lillard's New Adidas Shoes Honor His Old Teams
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has teamed up with adidas Basketball to unveil a new colorway of his latest signature sneaker.
The adidas Dame 9 "Purple Burst" colorway is a continuation of Lillard's success with his signature shoe line.
The purple-to-red gradient in the heel of the shoe alludes to Lillard's persevering journey from an unknown prospect to being named one of the NBA's Top 75 players of all time.
The purple pays homage to his college team at Weber State, and the red is a tribute to his 11-year run with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The adidas Dame 9 "Purple Burst" launches on Friday, September 13. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $120 on the adidas website, select adidas stores, as well as other select retailers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker.
The Dame 9 features a bold design with meticulous precision, along with innovative features catered towards the most powerful athletes.
Whether consumers plan to play or watch basketball in these kicks, they can't go wrong. The silhouette sports a sharp design that is fashion-friendly.
To further drive up hype, for each colorway drop, adidas Basketball will release a campaign film that brings "Dame Time" to life – a state of mind that always delivers, both on and off the court.
To channel "Dame Time" energy, one needs an ice-cold, unparalleled level of focus, attitude, drive, and determination that Dame has fine-tuned and mastered.
The latest film titled, "Ironing Out A Few Creases," speaks to Dame's career rise from Weber State to Portland, alongside the more mundane routines that are part of Dame's everyday life - because it's always "Dame Time."
Lillard and the Bucks will start their march toward the NBA Playoffs next month, and fans can count on more sneaker highlights from "Dame Time."
Hoops fans can stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.