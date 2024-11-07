Damian Lillard Delivers Adidas Sneakers to Bucks Teammates
The phrase "Dame Time" means more than Damian Lillard delivering in clutch situations. It can now also be referred to when the Milwaukee Bucks guard gifts his signature adidas sneakers to teammates, coaches, and staffers with the organization.
Before practice on Wednesday, Lillard wheeled in dozens of pairs of the adidas Dame 9. Each box had a post-it note with names and shoe sizes for each recipient.
Lillard shared the moment with fans on social media. The pictures included many happy members of the Bucks family receiving the kicks, including a few incredulous Nike athletes. The funniest picture was Giannis Antetokounmpo, a signature Nike athlete, posing with Lillard and his kicks.
While it took almost 2.5 NBA seasons between the release of Lillard's eighth and ninth signature sneaker, it was worth the wait. The adidas Dame 9 launched in August 2024 and has already received glowing reviews from the footwear community.
The adidas Dame 9 has been released in eight colorways, with many more on the way. Athletes and fans can buy the adidas Dame 9 for $120 in adult sizes on the adidas website. In addition to looking good, the adidas Dame 9 performs at a high level on the hardwood.
The adidas Dame 9 boasts a striking design that is a testament to meticulous precision, coupled with innovative features tailored for the most powerful athletes. This unique design is sure to intrigue and excite basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.
The performance basketball shoe only weighs 14.5 ounces, which increases mobility on the hardwood. Its nubuck toe cap reinforces durability and protection in high abrasion areas. Also, its Total Torsion system provides stiffness and support throughout the entire foot (full-length) to maximize force transfer.
The internal Lycra Bootie adds extra support around the ankle, while the Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole protects the foot. Lastly, the multi-directional pattern and density outsole are customized for agility, grip, and comfort through cuts.
The Bucks play the Utah jazz tonight, and fans might get to see more of Lillard's kicks in the game. Either way, Lillard always delivers, whether on the court or in the sneaker industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.