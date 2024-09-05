Damian Lillard Explains Why Adidas Delayed His Sneaker Release
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard is beloved by basketball fans thanks to his bravado on the court and unwavering authenticity off the court.
Last month, adidas launched Lillard's highly-anticipated ninth signature sneaker. The adidas Dame 9 made its official debut in two colorways as part of a collaboration with BAPE.
It had been almost three full NBA seasons since the last installment of Lillard's signature line, which left many fans wondering why there was such a long delay. Never one to duck or dodge a tough question, Lillard hopped in the comments on a YouTube video to provide an answer.
Lillard left a comment in the WearTesters review of the adidas Dame 9. Below is the video and a breakdown of what Lillard had to say.
Lillard wrote in the comment section, "Appreciate the love. 9 is definitely my best shoe. And the 8 came out in 2021-22, so it's been nearly 3 seasons. Delay was because they had to scrap the original design of the 9."
That is quite the revelation from Lillard. Of course a major sneaker company would never admit to having to scrap a signature sneaker. A lot of time, effort, and money goes into each model. So, that is a major issue in the sneaker industry.
Nevertheless, athletes and fans will be pleased with the final product. The adidas Dame 9 is already enjoying positive reviews thanks to its sharp design and strong performance features. Fans can buy the sneakers for $160 on the adidas website.
Lillard first signed with adidas before his rookie season in 2012, before inking a massive 10-year, $100 million contract extension in 2014. In January 2024, adidas named its Portland headquarters gymnasium court after Lillard.
With the NBA season quickly approaching, basketball fans can expect Lillard and adidas to cook up more heat for the hardwood. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.