The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Slime" Drops Soon
It has been an eventful summer for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. His gold medal performance in the Paris Olympics overshadowed the Timberwolves' amazing NBA Playoff run.
During the Western Conference Finals, Edward debuted his first signature adidas sneaker in a fan-favorite colorway. The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Slime" took the basketball world by storm.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the kicks are scheduled to be released later this month. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the performance basketball shoes.
adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Slime"
The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Slime" is scheduled to be released in September 2024 for $110 in adult sizes on the adidas website and select retailers.
This news was first reported by Sole Retriever. Other websites have confirmed the release, but referred to the colorway as "Lucid Lime."
The low-cut hoop shoes sport a slimy green TPU cage that appeals to fans of all ages. Underneath the cage is a black mesh upper and heel counter sporting the adidas logo.
Originally called the adidas AE 1, adidas renamed the eponymous model to capture Edwards' star power. Then, its low-top counterpart was released to further drive up hype for the hoop shoe.
While the first several colorways of Edwards' sneakers sold out quickly online, the supply is finally meeting demand. Online shoppers can find the Anthony Edwards 1 in full-family sizing on the adidas website.
With the NBA season starting soon, fans can expect more heat from Edwards and adidas all year long.