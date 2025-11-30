Dan Lanning Debuts His Nike Sabrina 3 Colorway in Ducks Win

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Not only did Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning pick up a rivalry win against the Washington Huskies, but he also debuted his new colorway of the Nike Sabrina 3 in today's conference showdown.

WNBA All-Star and Ducks basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu's third signature sneaker has been a slam dunk. The Nike Sabrina 3 has transcended women's hoops to take over sports and pop culture. Below is everything fans must know about buying Lanning's new colorway.

Nike Sabrina 3 by Dan Lanning

Athletes and fans can buy the Nike Sabrina 3 by Dan Lanning for $165 in adult sizes, or add their own customizations to the performance basketball shoes at Nike.com.

Lanning's colorway features a black upper, Pale Ivory heels, Malachite Green laces, Metallic Silver Swoosh logos, and Volt Ice cables. Lastly, Sabrina's signature logo in white provides the final touch to the incredible colorway.

The Nike Sabrina 3 usually retails for $135 in adult sizes, but Nike has opened the "By You" customization option to online shoppers, which costs more. Ionescu has enlisted others, such as Coach Kelly Graves and Deng YuTing, and the Oregon Duck mascot to customize colorways available to the public.

Nike Sabrina 3 Tech Specs

The Nike Sabrina 3 is lightweight, responsive, and secure. Mesh pleats throughout the upper serve dual purposes: defining the standout style of the new silhouette while housing cables that span the midfoot, providing enhanced containment, strength, and support.

This innovative system of containment pairs with the beloved combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit and Cushlon 3.0 midsole familiar to fans of Ionescu's signature footwear, reprising the comfortable ride and consistent court feel from her first two signature silhouettes.

The vertical, off-axis Swoosh logo, representing the glass ceilings Ionescu continues to shatter, returns on the medial side of the silhouette. Lastly, a new traction pattern with a concentric "S" design celebrates Sabrina more than ever.

Sabrina Ionescu x Nike

Ionescu quickly signed a signature sneaker deal after her standout collegiate career at Oregon. Throughout her WNBA career, Ionescu has solidified herself as a perennial All-Star, champion, and global sneaker icon.

Nike has done a phenomenal job of marketing the shoe. First, a funny Home Improvement-style commercial starring Steve Nash. Then, Ionescu gifted her shoes to Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Even better, they "renovated" Barclays Center as part of the blueprint theme.

Lanning is having a great season, and today makes it even sweeter. Meanwhile, Ionescu and Nike remain undefeated in the footwear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important news from the sports world and beyond.

