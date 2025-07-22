Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sneakers Took Over The Tonight Show
There is a long history of Nike athletes promoting their signature sneakers on late-night talk shows. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and now Sabrina Ionescu have all used the massive platform to share their kicks with the world.
On Monday night, the Nike Sabrina 3 stole the spotlight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ionescu gifted a pair to legendary actor and full-time hooper Adam Sandler before the show, and he immediately put them on for his interview with Fallon.
Sandler said as soon as he touched the shoes, "Oh, these are light. Nice!" He quickly took off his Curry 12 basketball shoes and began lacing up the unreleased Nike Sabrina 3 "Blueprint" colorway.
When it was time for Ionescu's interview, the WNBA All-Star spoke with Fallon about a number of topics, including the incredible honor of three signature basketball shoes. Best of all, Fallon got a pair of the hoop shoes so he can perfect his game in the post.
Ionescu also revealed that she wore Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant's basketball shoes growing up, so it has been a full-circle moment for her to launch a signature line. Check out her full interview in the YouTube video below.
The Nike Sabrina 3 officially launches in the "Blueprint" colorway on Thursday, July 24. Shoppers can buy Ionescu's new signature sneakers for $135 in adult sizes and $100 in big kids' sizes at Nike.com and select retail locations.
According to the brand, the Nike Sabrina 3 is the "new go-to sneaker" for hoopers around the world who are constantly sharpening their skills to master every facet of the game.
