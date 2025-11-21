The Oregon Duck Redesigned Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Basketball Shoes

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has one of the most successful signature sneaker lines in WNBA history. Earlier this year, Nike launched Ionescu's third basketball shoe, and it is as popular as the first two models.

The Nike Sabrina 3 has so much hype that even one of Ionescu's old friends had to put his hands (or webbed feet) on the model with a custom colorway. Below is a detailed look at the custom Nike Sabrina 3 "Oregon Duck" and a breakdown of how to buy it.

Nike Sabrina 3 "Oregon Duck"

The Oregon Duck mascot unveiled the custom colorway on social media, accompanied by a note explaining the inspiration. While most colorways of the Nike Sabrina 3 retail for $135-$145 in adult sizes, this version costs $165 on Nike.com.

The higher price is due to it being part of the "Nike By You" design program, where online shoppers can customize their colorways.

Moreover, Ionescu has enlisted others, such as Coach Kelly Graves and Deng YuTing, to customize colorways available to the public.

Design Inspiration

The Oregon Duck mascot explained in the note, "They told MJ he couldn't fly, so he did. They told Sab she could her own shoe, so she did. They told me... 'Duck, you can't just make your own Nike shoes that glow in the dark.' So I did."

The Oregon Duck continued that he wanted a loud shade of green that could be seen from space, and neon so bold that it could blind a referee, white and black accents for balance, and a tiny hint of orange to mimic the color of his feet (so fans could stop asking for his feet pictures).

"The result? A masterpiece. Perfection. The VERY original Nike Sabrina 3," wrote the iconic mascot. "So you should get a pair so we can twin or get two pairs so we can twin twice, or I guess twin with yourself. Either way, what are you waiting for? Cop these now!"

Nike Sabrina 3 Tech Specs

The Nike Sabrina 3 is lightweight, responsive, and secure. Mesh pleats throughout the upper serve dual purposes: defining the standout style of the new silhouette while housing cables that span the midfoot, providing enhanced containment, strength, and support.

This innovative system of containment pairs with the beloved combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit and Cushlon 3.0 midsole familiar to fans of Ionescu's signature footwear, reprising the comfortable ride and consistent court feel from her first two signature silhouettes.

The vertical, off-axis Swoosh logo, representing the glass ceilings Ionescu continues to shatter, returns on the medial side of the silhouette. Lastly, a new traction pattern with a concentric "S" design celebrates Sabrina more than ever.

Interview: Sabrina Ionescu discusses the Nike Sabrina 3 and more.

Nike Sabrina 3 Marketing

Nike's marketing of Ionescu's third signature basketball shoe has been a joy to watch. First, Steve Nash narrated a classic commercial introducing the Nike Sabrina 3.

From there, Ionescu gifted her shoes to Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Even better, Nike "renovated" Barclays Center as part of the blueprint theme. The Liberty came up short in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, but Ionescu remains undefeated in the sneaker world.

