Sabrina Ionescu Renovates Barclays Center to Market Nike Shoes
WNBA fans who attended Saturday night's game between the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty were treated to an exciting promotional giveaway.
Nike teamed up with Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu to give away construction vest shirts. They were also given a rare chance to buy highly coveted sneakers. The theme is a continuation of the marketing campaign for Ionescu's third signature sneaker.
The Nike Sabrina 3 officially launched in the "Blueprint" colorway this past week, and was complemented by a hilarious new commercial starring Steve Nash and other basketball players dubbed "Hoop Improvement," a play on the television show Home Improvement.
As soon as fans entered Barclays Center, they were greeted with an activation promoting the Nike Sabrina 3. When they made their way to their seats, either a construction vest shirt (lower bowl) or a rally towel (upper bowl) was waiting for them.
The construction vest shirt was highlighter yellow with reflective metallic silver overlays. Ionescu's signature logo appeared in black above the Nike Swoosh.
Meanwhile, the rally towel was blue and featured Sabrina x Nike branding. A blueprint design was printed on the back to complete the renovation theme.
Nike officially unveiled Ionescu's third signature sneaker earlier this month and promoted it as the "new go-to sneaker" for hoopers around the world who are constantly sharpening their skills to master every facet of the game.
The Nike Sabrina 3 is lightweight, responsive, and secure. It features mesh pleats throughout the upper and a combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit and Cushlon 3.0 in the midsole.
The vertical, off-axis Swoosh logo represents the glass ceilings Ionescu continues to shatter. Lastly, a new traction pattern with a concentric “S” design celebrates Sabrina more than ever.
Ionescu's new hoop shoes are selling out fast, but fans can still buy the "Blueprint" colorway in select sizes at Nike.com. Even better, many more colorways of the Nike Sabrina 3 are slated to drop throughout the year.
Ionescu is one of the select few WNBA players with her own signature sneaker line, but she continues to prove that women hoopers have just as much influence in the footwear industry as their male counterparts in the NBA.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
