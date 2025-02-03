Davion Mitchell Signs Sneaker Deal With Curry Brand
Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell has worn Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox's signature basketball shoes all season. Today, the rising star made it official with the disruptive brand.
Mitchell has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Curry Brand, which will include representing the brand on and off the court and receiving his own player-exclusive basketball shoes.
Now in his fourth NBA season, Mitchell plays for the Toronto Raptors after spending his first three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, who drafted him 9th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
"Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards of all time and joining his brand and this roster of athletes is just an amazing milestone in my career," said Mitchell.
The 26-year-old continued, "I give a lot of credit to my guy De'Aaron Fox for introducing me to the brand and showing me the advantages of these sneakers. The Flow technology has been a game changer for me on both ends of the floor, allowing me to stop and go with precision and stay locked in on defense."
Mitchell concluded, "And off the court, it honestly feels like I've just gained a whole new family. I'm excited to be a part of this team and help grow the brand alongside Stephen, De'Aaron, and the entire Curry Brand squad."
"When we started out in 2020, I had a vision for what this brand could embody, and part of that vision was building an athlete roster with individuals who share the same values I do," said Stephen Curry, President of Curry Brand.
Curry continued, "Davion has a special fight and fire in him that I absolutely love, in addition to being an incredible basketball player and a strong member of his community. I'm proud to have him join the brand and officially welcome him to the team."
Mitchell has been seen wearing Curry Brand sneakers on court for much of this NBA season. Notably, he has been spotted wearing Curry Brand’s latest signature shoe, the Fox 1, designed for his former teammate and fellow Curry Brand athlete De’Aaron Fox. Fans can expect to see Mitchell wearing his own Fox 1 player-exclusives in games later this season.
"Davion and I were teammates on the Kings, and over time, he's become not only a great friend but also one of my biggest supporters in the league. Like me, he's a huge fan of Flow technology and the edge it gives him on the court," said Fox.
Fox continued, "Watching him wear my signature shoe this season has been surreal, and I'm excited to team up with him now as part of the Curry Brand family."
