Lakers Fans: Luka Doncic's Signature Sneakers are 34% Off
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Most NBA fans are still shocked by the weekend's blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz. However, Lakers fans are already gearing up (figuratively and literally) for another title run.
Purple and gold faithful are still waiting for Luka Doncic's Lakers jersey to appear online, but in the meantime, they can purchase his third signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe at a major discount online.
Doncic debuted the Jordan Luka 3 last April in epic fashion before a Western Conference Playoff game. However, shoppers had to wait almost three months for the kicks to officially launch in July.
After launching at a retail price of $130 for adult sizes, the Jordan Luka 3 has been marked down to $85 (34% off) in five colorways on the Nike website.
All five of Doncic's discounted sneakers tell stories about his style on and off the court. The "Speedway" and "Blurred Vision" colorways are nods to Doncic's love of cars. Meanwhile, "Imaginarium," "Matador," and "Sneaker Inspo" draw inspiration from his personality.
More: Jordan Brand is launching a casual lifestyle shoe for Luka Doncic's signature line.
The Jordan Luka 3 features a seamless molded upper with a medial cutout, providing lightweight comfort and structure. The full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam helps players smoothly transition from heel to toe as they drive to the basket.
Lastly, a strong yet flexible plate runs up the sidewall to help keep your foot secure as you shift gears. Combine the cutting-edge performance technology with the bold colorways and it is easy to understand why hoopers love the Jordan Luka 3.
After starting his career with Nike, Doncic eventually switched to Jordan Brand and eventually signed a massive contract extension with Jumpman in 2023. So Lakers fans can feel safe investing in Doncic's sneakers as he and Jordan Brand will be a team for a long time to come.
The Lakers landing Doncic was one of the most surprising and successful trades pulled off in NBA history. The move will rewrite basketball and sneaker history. History tells us that Jordan Brand will have no problem making the most out of Doncic's time in Los Angeles.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.