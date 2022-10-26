De'Aaron Fox Almost Became Face of Charles Barkley's Sneaker Line

There is never a slow day in the NBA or the sneaker world. That is especially true when Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is in front of a microphone.

Barkley appeared as a guest on the newest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. Around the 39-minute mark, the conversation shifted to the Sacramento Kings and point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Barkley expressed his disappointment in Fox's career and shared a revelatory story. "I did a commercial with him, probably close to ten years ago. They want to know like, 'We want to make him the next face of your shoes.'"

Barkley was excited about Fox wearing his Nike shoes. "I was like, 'Oh yeah. I love that kid. I think he's going to be a great player.' Then, seven or eight years later, probably, we never even mention him anymore."

Barkley recounted his thoughts at the time. "I would love for this kid to be the next face of my shoes. Because I think he is going to be a star."

Unfortunately, Simmons steered the conversation in a new direction. It would have been interesting to know more about how close Fox came to carrying the torch of Barkley's signature sneaker line.

Nike Air Max 2 CB 94

The Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 in the 'Suns' colorway. Nike

In addition to enjoying a highly-decorated playing career, Barkley's sneaker history is equally legendary. The 11x NBA All-Star wore various Nike models before getting his first signature shoe in 1993.

The Nike Air Force Max CB hit shelves during Barkley's first season with the Phoenix Suns. Barkley's signature line released several more models, each under slightly different and more confusing names.

However, Barkley's old-school hoop shoes still get re-released to this day. The Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 'Suns' dropped earlier this year for $160. They now have an average resale price of $201, according to StockX.

Hopefully, another NBA player will someday become the face of Barkley's sneaker line. The quintessentially-90s shoes will live on forever in the hearts of sneakerheads and hoopers. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for your shoe news.

Recommended For You

Nike Signs 14 NBA Rookies

38 Years Ago Today: MJ Signs with Nike