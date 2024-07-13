Deion Sanders Previews His Nike Sneakers Dropping in September
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
No college football coach is as ridiculed (fairly or unfairly) as Deion Sanders. However, he is the only former two-sport legend with an iconic signature sneaker catalog.
After teasing Sanders' sneakers during last season, Nike has begun rolling out the retro kicks this year. The Nike Air DT Max '96 was officially launched in the black and white "Coach Prime" colorway.
With just six weeks to go until the new college football season kicks off, Sanders took to Instagram to highlight the next colorway of kicks to hit shelves.
Luckily for Buffaloes fans, the colorway is similar to the first. Below is Sanders' Instagram post, which is a screenshot of a conversation he had with his Nike representative.
A Nike representative texted Sanders, "Hey Bucky - Sending you your pair of the next DT colorway, the white/black, which will hit retail in September. Sending to Smitty, so if you want him to send somewhere to you, just let him know!"
Below the message is a picture of a never-before-seen colorway sporting a white upper with black claw marks. Metallic gold Swoosh logos pop off the side of the old-school sneakers.
Fans who do not want to wait on the Nike Air DT Max '96 "White/Black" colorway cannot be blamed. However, they will have to pay resale prices on websites such as StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
Additionally, online shoppers can shop Sanders' signature collection on the Nike website. With the college football season quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to stock up on "Coach Prime" apparel and footwear.
Even better for sneakerheads, there will be several more colorways of Sanders' signature shoes hitting shelves over the next year. Perhaps even the red and white "Prime Year" colorway.
Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from all over the sports world.
Further Reading: The 10 cleats we want to see most in EA Sports College Football 25.