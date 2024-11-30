Kicks

Deion Sanders' Nike Sneakers are Sitting on Shelves

The Nike Air DT Max '96 is available in multiple colorways for $170 online.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the sneakers worn by Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field.
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the sneakers worn by Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes handled their business on Black Friday. Deion Sanders' squad defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 52-0. Colorado looked good and played even better in the blowout victory.

Throughout the season, Colorado players have worn updated versions of Sanders' signature Nike cleats. Meanwhile, Sanders has worn custom versions of his kicks on the sidelines during games. Luckily for fans, they can finally get their hands on the old-school shoes.

The Nike Air DT Max '96 is arguably the most popular model from Sanders' signature line, and the first few colorways flew off the shelves. It took several months, but supply has finally caught up with demand for college football fans.

Four of Deion Sanders' black and white Nike sneakers.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 is available in multiple colorways online. / Foot Locker

The Nike Air DT Max '96 is currently available in four iconic colorways. Online shoppers can purchase the sneakers for $170 in adult sizes at Foot Locker and the Nike website.

Buffaloes fans can choose from three Colorado-inspired colorways that arrive in different black, gold, and white variations. Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons fans can celebrate their former standout player with a throwback black and red colorway.

First released in 1996, these shoes make a solid return with a repeating "AIR" graphic that ups your style game. Rounded off with a visible Max Air unit in the heel that provides responsive cushioning, the Nike Air DT Max '96 lets you tick off your day-to-day tasks effortlessly.

Thanks to "Coach Prime," football fans in Boulder have not had it this good in decades. The sneaker community can also thank Sanders for infusing some much-needed energy into the industry with his retro line. No matter how much time passes, Sanders remains electric.

