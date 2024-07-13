Ten Cleats We Want to See in EA College Football 25
Our long national nightmare is almost over. EA Sports College Football 25 is launching next week, and we could not be happier. It has been a long wait, but it is worth every second.
EA Sports has a jam-packed schedule of showcasing gameplay this weekend, so we will learn more about the highly anticipated video game soon.
After more than a decade, EA Sports has brought its A-game with the re-launch of the beloved franchise. Everything from parties to classes to NIL deals will be included.
While it appears no expense has been spared, we are anxiously awaiting to see what footwear will be included in the game. Below are our top ten picks for cleats we wish to see in EA College Football 25.
1. Nike Air DT Max 96
Throughout last season, Shedeur Sanders wore his father's (and coach's) retro Nike cleats. The Nike Air DT 96 became legendary during Deion Sanders' playing days. Now, it is taking on new meaning with the help of his son.
Sports Illustrated spoke with Shedeur about the significance of wearing the cleats and which colorways were his favorite. Hopefully, we get to see plenty of the Nike Air DT 96 in the upcoming video game.
2. Nike Dunk Low
Before last season's beatdown of the Colorado Buffaloes, the Oregon Ducks debuted the Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunk cleats. They were not just any pair of Nike Dunks; the model featured a thermal-reactive colorway that changed with temperate. Is that too much to ask from EA Sports?
3. Nike LeBron 4
Marvin Harrison Jr. now represents New Balance in the NFL. However, the prodigy wide receiver regularly wore LeBron James' signature Nike cleats during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The All-American wide receiver wore the Nike LeBron 4 Vapor Edge cleats in a black and anthracite colorway. Originally designed for the hardwood, the model has been reimagined as a football cleat for the gridiron.
4. Air Jordan 1
The Air Jordan 1 is fan and athlete-approved. While there are tons of general release colorways for shoppers to choose from, player-exclusive styles remain the cleanest. Throughout the past few years, Jordan Brand has supplied all of its partner schools with the model.
5. Air Jordan 3
Earlier this month, the UCLA Bruins showed off their all-gold Air Jordan 3 cleats. Michael Jordan's third signature sneaker is finally getting redesigned for the gridiron, and no team is doing it better than the Bruins.
6. Air Jordan 11
Michael Jordan's 11th signature basketball shoe made the transition to the baseball and football field a long time ago. However, we have not seen nearly enough of the Air Jordan 11 in the NCAA. Hopefully, that changes with EA College Football 25.
7. Air Jordan 12 Low
The North Carolina Tar Heels are the banner school for Jordan Brand. In addition to sporting the ultra-clean white and Carolina Blue uniforms (with plenty of argyle patterns), the Tar Heels always have some of the best cleats.
Last season, we saw Tar Heels players rock the Air Jordan 12 Low in a player-exclusive white and blue colorway.
8. adidas Adizero Electric Speed Juice
Other brands have better retro selections, but when it comes to current models, no company is having more fun than adidas. Throughout last season, Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze put up video game numbers in the adidas Adizero Electric Speed Juice.
9. adidas Adizero Impact Speed
The adidas Adizero Impact Speed is in the rotation of skill players in the NCAA and NFL. Yes, we need that model in the game. But we could also use a custom colorway like the pair worn by Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels in the picture above.
10. Under Armour Blur 2
Under Armour cannot show its logo in NFL games, so that means the brand is all in on college football (much like the video game community). Last year, Under Armour and Notre Dame agreed to a 10-year partnership. So, we are going to need Under Armour to protect this house in EA College Football 25.
