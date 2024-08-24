Devin Booker's Halloween Shoes Named After Classic Scary Movie
It may still be August and over 90 degrees outside, but many of us are ready for the spooky season. Halloween is 68 days away, but Devin Booker's signature Nike sneakers have already surfaced in a haunting colorway.
First reported by Sole Retriever, the Nike Book 1 is dropping in a Halloween-themed colorway. Bleacher Report reposted the pictures, and Booker hopped in the comment section to reveal the names of the spooky sneakers.
Booker commented, "Nightmare b4 [sic] Christmas." Whether it is called the "Halloween" or "Nightmare Before Christmas" colorway, the inspiration is clear. The kicks draw inspiration from Tim Burton's 1993 animated film.
Below is Bleacher Report's Instagram post with Booker's comment (and some hilarious replies). Additionally, we will break down everything athletes and fans must know about the hauntingly stylish Halloween sneakers.
The Nike Book 1 "Halloween" is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, October 30. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the sneakers for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.
Currently, online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the Nike Book 1 available on the Nike website. There should be plenty more styles on the way over the next few months.
The "Halloween" colorway sports a black upper contrasted by a white Swoosh logo stitched in a style reminiscent of Jack Skellington. The midsole and outsole are white, with the orange Nike and Book branding popping off the tongue in orange.
The sneaker community has been critical of Booker's debut basketball shoe. Everything from the marketing to the limited supplies to the colorways has come under fire from fans.
However, this scary colorway is tough and one of the best general releases so far. NBA fans are still hoping that the Phoenix Suns guard will turn it around with his first signature sneaker. The Nike Book 1 has rare off-court appeal, but it just needs the colorways to make it happen.
The NBA season is right around the corner, and we are confident that Booker will step up his sneaker game on and off the court. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.