LeBron James Shares Strong Political Message On New Nike Sneakers
Many NBA players are reticent to share their political views - especially during an election year. We have seen professional athletes lose endorsements and contracts over political statements.
However, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has never been scared to participate in the domestic issues.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer is a political lightning rod, whether he likes it or not. As James has done throughout his entire 21-season NBA career, he takes the controversy head-on.
Nike recently released James' sneakers, the LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD, in the "Equity" colorway. The basketball shoes feature a bold black and white design with gold detailing.
The unmistakable message is delivered with the word "EQUITY" embroidered in capital lettering on the heels. The mismatched shoes are not meant to be divisive; rather, they are just championing fairness and justice.
Athletes and fans can buy the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
James has championed justice reform as far back as 2016, when he delivered a speech at that year's ESPYs imploring his fellow athletes "to do better."
More recently, James has used his massive following on social media as a platform to highlight issues he believes are unjust. Additionally, he uses his Nike sneaker line.
In 2019, the Nike LeBron 16 "Equality" sported a similar white and black colorway that was an unsubtle hint at reforms James wants made in the US government.
James manages to find a balance between business and politics. Earlier this month, James debuted his 22nd signature sneaker in a patriotic colorway during the Paris Olympics. The 39-year-old has the longest-running signature sneaker line among active NBA players.
The Nike LeBron 22 will not launch until next month, but fans can shop his sneaker catalog on the Nike website. Even better, the upcoming NBA season will bring plenty more exciting footwear stories. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.