NBA Sneaker Icon P.J. Tucker Gets Honest About Hoop Shoes
The NBA is full of sneakerheads, but no player comes close to matching P.J. Tucker's love of footwear. The Los Angeles Clippers forward has a sneaker rotation just as decorated as his long basketball career.
What made this collaboration feel right?
"It just made sense. I'm a sneaker guy, and I've actually used Raid a lot. The partnership seemed simple and fun. Even shooting it was fun; we had a good time.
How many sneakers are in your NBA locker?
"Probably between 24-32 pairs."
How do you decide which shoes to wear in a game?
"It's based on where I'm playing, who we're playing, and my mood. Some days I want to wear some different things, like debut some new stuff or wear some old stuff. So it just depends on how I'm feeling."
Which NBA player has the best active sneaker line?
"Oohh... I'm a fan of Devin Booker. I wear his shoes a lot, and he's my guy. So, I have to say him."
Have you ever considered signing a signature deal with a Chinese brand?
"Yeah, for sure. I almost signed with a Chinese brand back in 2018. But I ended up re-signing back with Nike."
Which Nike Kobe sneakers do you want to get a retro release?
"That's a good one, the 3. The Nike Kobe 3. I want those to come back so bad. I think the 3 would go so crazy right now."
Do you there should a roster of athletes for a Kobe brand?
"It would be insane. But we already had that before. Me, DeMar (DeRozan), Isaiah Thomas, Devin (Booker), Giannis (Antetokounmpo) before he got his shoe, and Luka (Doncic) before he signed with Jordan Brand.
So it kind of already started before everything, unfortunately, happened. I think it would be amazing. Obviously, it would be something Vanessa Bryant would have to approve. But guys would love that."
What is a sneaker trend that annoys you?
"Oh, man... It is a lot of little things like... nah, I don't want to say that. I'll say people buy stuff and not wear it. I'm all about wearing your shoes, so I hate when guys buy it just to show it off."
Will hoop shoes ever be worn casually again?
"I hope so. That is something I am currently trying to bring back. I want hoop shoes to be back in the streets. People wearing them with their outfits. I think it's been an era here where it's kind of been separated.
Maybe it was the practicality of the early-model basketball shoes - kind of like the Flight 89s I just did - where you can really translate basketball shoes to streets. The Jordan era, the hotness of them in the 1990s and early 2000s, is something I want to come back. I think it would change a lot for basketball shoes."
If you were selected for a Space Jam team to defend the planet, what sneakers would you wear?
"Oh, that's a dope question (laughs). I love that! I am lacing up Jordan 10s - 100 percent!"
Oh wow. Any specific colorway?
"I would have my own colorway to go with the uniforms. That's like a dream right there. That's a dope question; I like that."