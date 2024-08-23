How Kobe Shocked Jalen Brunson With Sneakers On Christmas Day 2014
Happy "Kobe Day" to all those who celebrate. Today would have been NBA legend Kobe Bryant's 46th birthday. As part of the festivities, Nike has planned watch virtual parties and sneaker releases.
During a streaming event, dubbed "Air Time," last night co-hosted between Nike and the NBA, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson hopped on the show to share a memorable story about meeting Bryant and getting a pair of his game shoes.
It was Christmas Day 2014, and the Los Angeles Lakers traveled to take on the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately, Bryant was unable to play in the game due to lower-body soreness. But that did not stop him from creating a core memory for Brunson and his high school teammates who were at the United Center.
Brunson recounted the story, "The Lakers were playing in Chicago. Kobe didn't play, but he had a pair of Kobe 9s he was going to wear. The red 'Christmas' Kobe 9s. He literally brought them out of the locker room in his hand, and here you go (gestured, giving motion)."
Brunson reenacted the conversations he had with his high school teammates, "Everyone was like, 'What are you going to do with them?' I'm going to wear these the next game I play. We're the same size. I'm wearing them."
Brunson concluded the story, "Our high school had a rule that we couldn't wear outside the team colors; I completely broke that. We were green and gold; I was wearing red. But we won the holiday tournament; I was wearing those shoes. Yeah, that was a cool moment. He just came out and said, 'Here you go.'"
Luckily for athletes and fans, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite is finally making a comeback as part of the Protro (performance + retro) line. The "Halo" colorway is dropping today for $240 in adult sizes.
Even better, the actual shoes Brunson talked about are coming out this holiday season. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Christmas" is expected to drop in December for $240 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can check out our Nike Kobe sneaker release calendar for more details.
Brunson is a perfect example of who takes Bryant's lessons and uses them to get better. The 27-year-old made his first NBA All-Star Game last season and pushed the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Nike celebrated Brunson with a billboard in New York City last spring. Since Brunson does not have his own signature sneaker line, he has worn shoes from the Nike Kobe line all the way from high school through college to the NBA.
As we celebrate Bryant's birthday, it is a perfect opportunity for basketball fans to tap into their own version of the "Mamba Mentality" to crush whatever obstacles are facing them. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.