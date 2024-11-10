Devin Booker's Nike Sneakers Dropping in "Sunset" Colorway
It took the better part of a year, but Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature sneaker is starting to catch fire. After criticisms of unimaginative colorways and limited supplies, Nike is rectifying both issues.
The Nike Book 1 is the perfect canvas for thoughtful storytelling thanks to its lifestyle-friendly design. Combine that with the Suns' fire uniforms, and Nike has a recipe for success. With the new NBA season upon us, Booker's kicks are celebrating the Valley of the Sun.
Booker's debut hoop shoe has already dropped in the "Sunrise" colorway and is now hitting shelves in the "Sunset" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the basketball shoes.
The Nike Book 1 "Sunrise" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, November 15. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Inspired by the desert's night skies, the "Sunset" colorway features a Court Purple upper contrasted by Total Orange Nike and Booker signature logos on the tongues. The outsole features a gradient design representing the sun setting.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
Booker and Nike have stepped up their game with new colorways lately and the best is still yet to come. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.