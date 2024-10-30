Mark Pope Shows Off Nike Book 1 "Kentucky Wildcats"
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Kentucky Wildcats easily defeated Minnesota State Mavericks in an exhibition game on Tuesday night. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope grabbed fans' attention by debuting a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Book 1.
Phoenix Suns guard and former Kentucky standout Devin Booker's first signature basketball shoe has begun popping up in several college-themed colorways for Nike schools.
However, this is the first time fans have seen the Nike Book 1 in the "Kentucky Wildcats" colorway. After the game, Pope held up the shoe and asked the media, "These are incredible, right?"
Pope is correct, Nike did an amazing job of showing love to Booker's alma mater. The colorway sported a Navy Blue upper contrasted by a White Swoosh logo.
Nike added great details like "34-2" on the tongues, which was the record of Pope's 1996 NCAA National Championship-winning Kentucky team. Additionally, the retro Wildcat logo appears on the lateral heels.
Unfortunately for Wildcats fans, this player-exclusive colorway will not be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Book 1 on the Nike website.
The perks of playing for Kentucky are endless. Celebrities like Drake show love to the men's and women's team. Plus, Vanessa Bryant helped name Kentucky a "Mamba Program" last fall.
Basketball season is here, and fans can expect to see more heat than ever on the hardwood. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.