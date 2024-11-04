Devin Booker Supplies USC Trojans with Nike Sneakers
There are many perks of playing for the USC Trojans: education, weather, and incredible sneakers. The college basketball season is quickly approaching, and programs across the country have begun gearing up for the new campaign.
On Friday night, the USC Trojans athletic department's social media team went outside to capture some gorgeous pictures of their basketball shoes for the upcoming season.
Fans got their first look at the Nike Book 1 "USC Away" when Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker debuted the kicks during a game against the Clippers in Los Angeles last month. Now, we are getting a look at the "USC Home" colorway.
While the Trojans' basketball teams will get to choose from a wide selection of Nike sneakers (LeBrons, Kobes, et al.), they cannot go wrong when they lace up Booker's first signature sneaker.
Unfortunately, neither of the player-exclusive Trojans colorways will be released to the public. The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $120 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Both colorways flip Cardinal and Gold to create a different vision for the same silhouette. Besides the school colors, the retro USC logo on the heels has to be the best part. Booker has already debuted multiple college-themed colorways of the Nike Book 1.
Hopefully, this is just the tip of the iceberg for what Booker and Nike have planned this winter. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.