Dirty Bird: Deion Sanders' Nike Sneakers Honor Atlanta Falcons
Athletes and fans under the age of 30 know Deion Sanders for his television and coaching career. Everyone old enough to remember the 1990s cannot forget the grip Sanders had on the sports world and sneaker industry.
The two-sport icon would tear up the baseball diamond and football field on the same day. With the help of Nike's fresh designs and exciting marketing campaigns, Sanders' signature sneaker line became legendary.
Shortly after Sanders accepted the job as the Colorado Buffaloes' head football coach, he reunited with Nike. Since then, Nike has released Sanders' kicks in Colorado-inspired colorways. Now, the brand is beginning to dip into OG colorways.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 "Falcons" colorway is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 15. Online shoppers can buy the old-school sneakers for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The "Falcons" colorway is a nod to Sanders' time in Atlanta. The silhouette sports a black nubuck overlay, with claw marks in Team Anthracite in the tumbled leather beneath. Other important design elements include Sanders' 21 jersey number on the heels and his face on the outsole's heel.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 is no longer suitable for performance but makes an excellent casual shoe. Its real and synthetic leather upper ages to soft perfection. Plus, the visible Max Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning.
Sanders continues to dominate the sports world and sneaker industry. His upcoming sneaker release is proof that "Coach Prime" never gets old. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.