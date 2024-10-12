LeBron's Nike Sneakers Show Love to Deion Sanders & Ohio State
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is not only the NBA's all-time leading scorer but also one of the most influential figures in the sneaker industry. Thanks to his lifetime contract with Nike, the company makes it happen when James wants a specific sneaker made.
Throughout last season, James wore the Nike LeBron 21 in a multitude of colorways. Some of the designs even drew inspiration from Deion Sanders' retro shoes, the Nike Air DT Max '96.
Once again, James is tantalizing fans on social media with his incredible sneaker rotation. The Lakers forward used his Instagram story to preview a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike LeBron 21 that showed love to Sanders and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Nike LeBron 21 was launched in September 2023 for $200. Luckily, James' 22nd signature sneaker is almost here. That means online shoppers can buy the Nike LeBron 21 at more than 50% off in select styles on the Nike website.
Additionally, Nike is not yet finished with James' 21st sneaker. There is reporting that the Deion-inspired Nike LeBron 21 will be released later this year in limited numbers. However, the scarlet and grey "Ohio State" colorway is not expected to be released.
Fans wanting to purchase the original inspiration can choose between two colorways of the Nike Air DT Max '96 for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Long before he was "Coach Prime," Sanders wore the kicks on the fields of baseball and football games (sometimes on the same day).
In addition to preparing for the start of the NBA season, James will have a busy night of watching college football games. Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes face the Kansas State Wildcats, and Ohio State plays the Oregon Ducks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.