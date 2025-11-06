Donovan Mitchell's Adidas Basketball Shoes Are 20% Off Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to another strong start to the season, clearly a playoff team with big dreams. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will play a big role in the team's success, just as he does for adidas.

Mitchell is one of four active NBA players with a signature adidas sneaker line. He debuted his seventh signature shoe last spring in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, building hype for the summer launch date.

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 has dropped in several fan-favorite colorways, and is finally starting to be marked down in price (perfect for hoopers and holiday shoppers).

Shopping Information

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Lime Burst" colorway. | adidas

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 launched in July 2025 in full-family sizing ($90-$120). Currently, select colorways are discounted at every age group. But the biggest savings are on the adult sizes.

Online shoppers can choose from four colorways of the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 for $96 in adult sizes (20% off) at adidas.com. The discounted styles include: Camp, Lime Burst, Core Black, and Cloud White.

As adidas produces more colorways, it is possible that prices dip further for the model. However, it may not be the risk, as Mitchell's sneakers are among the most popular for young hoopers thanks to their pricing and exciting designs.

Tech Specs

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Camp" colorway. | adidas

The performance model is engineered for next-gen speed, precision, and confidence on the court. It features adidas' most advanced performance tech yet:

Lightstrike Pro / Lightstrike: The dual cushioning technologies deliver unmatched energy return and long-lasting support.

The dual cushioning technologies deliver unmatched energy return and long-lasting support. Herringbone Traction: Multi-directional rubber outsole for optimal traction.

Multi-directional rubber outsole for optimal traction. TPU Containment Shank: Cradles the foot for locked-in lateral support.

Cradles the foot for locked-in lateral support. Zippered Shroud: Provides additional lockdown support.

Details

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 in the "Core Black" colorway. | adidas

"My journey's always been about staying true, blocking out the noise, and letting the work speak. D.O.N. stands for 'Determination Over Negativity' and this shoe is a reminder that no matter where you start, you can exceed expectations," said Mitchell.

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 is more than just a shoe, it reflects Mitchell's commitment to community, youth empowerment and the game that shaped him. Designed to inspire the next generation, it's built for those who trust their game and play with purpose.

Donovan Michell x adidas

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Cloud White" colorway. | adidas

Donovan Mitchell signed a multi-year shoe deal with adidas in July 2017, shortly after being drafted into the NBA. Two years later, adidas launched Mitchell's first signature sneaker - the adidas D.O.N. Issue #1.

Now on its seventh installment, Mitchell's signature line shows no signs of slowing down. Mitchell is as integral to adidas as he is to the Cavaliers.

The 2025-26 NBA regular season is just getting started, so fans can expect more exciting developments from Mitchell and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Basketball Footwear News