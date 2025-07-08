Adidas Introduces Donovan Mitchell's 7th Signature Shoe
The hype for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's seventh signature basketball shoe has steadily grown throughout the year.
Adidas unveiled the new model during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend alongside Damian Lillard's newly released shoe, and Mitchell debuted the hoop shoe during the NBA Playoffs with some fans getting early access in Cleveland.
After several months of waiting, adidas Basketball and Mitchell have officially introduced the adidas D.O.N Issue #7. The latest evolution of Mitchell's signature line is driven to defy expectations.
Release Information
The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 brings Don's "Determination Over Negativity" ethos to life – quietly underrated, consistently over-deliver
The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 retails for $120 in adult sizes. It will launch in the "Camp" colorway in North America on July 12 and enjoy a global launch on July 17. Athletes and fans can purchase the shoes at adidas.com and select adidas retail locations.
"My journey's always been about staying true, blocking out the noise, and letting the work speak. D.O.N. stands for 'Determination Over Negativity' and this shoe is a reminder that no matter where you start, you can exceed expectations," said Mitchell.
Tech Specs
The performance model is engineered for next-gen speed, precision, and confidence on the court. It features adidas' most advanced performance tech yet:
- Lightstrike Pro / Lightstrike: The dual cushioning technologies deliver unmatched energy return and long-lasting support.
- Herringbone Traction: Multi-directional rubber outsole for optimal traction.
- TPU Containment Shank: Cradles the foot for locked-in lateral support.
- Zippered Shroud: Provides additional lockdown support.
Details
The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 is more than just a shoe, it reflects Mitchell's commitment to community, youth empowerment and the game that shaped him. Designed to inspire the next generation, it's built for those who trust their game and play with purpose.
Mitchell finished the 2025 NBA Playoffs in his seventh signature basketball shoe, and fans can expect to see the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 back on the court at the start of next season.
