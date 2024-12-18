Donovan Mitchell's Adidas Sneakers Get NCAA Colorways
Adidas has always been known as the fun sneaker brand. While other sportswear companies rely on retros, adidas leans into the future. So, it makes perfect sense that adidas thrives in college basketball.
As the 2024-2025 NCAA men's and women's basketball season tips off, adidas is making waves by sending exclusive, promotional NCAA player-editions (PEs) to select partner schools.
These student-athletes, representing some of the top basketball programs across the country, are showcasing their skills on the court in disruptive adidas style.
Players like Wade Taylor and Jasmine Shavers of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mikel Brown Jr. at the University of Louisville Cardinals are among those sporting these custom PEs, designed to help them stand out both on and off the court.
Three other lucky schools join the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Louisville: the Kansas University Jayhawks, Grambling State Tigers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The colorways sport team colors, signature logos, and school mascots on the insoles.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker is the model adidas decided to go with in lacing up its partner programs. Mitchell played for Louisville during his two college seasons, earning All-ACC honors.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the college-themed colorways will not be released to the public. However, there are still several options available to online shoppers.
The adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 launched in July 2024 for $120 in full-family sizing ($75-$120) and is available at a discount in select styles at adidas.
The model features an ultra-lightweight Lightstrike midsole and a unique rubber outsole with an elevated traction pattern. An internal bootie construction and TPU heel clip provide extra stability and support for high-flying players.
