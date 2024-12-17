James Harden Debuts Adidas Harden Vol. 9 in Stunning Fashion
For the better part of the last decade, James Harden has pushed the envelope with his signature sneaker line. With the help of adidas, Harden has crafted a new performance basketball shoe every year that is capable of dominating on and off the court.
Last night was a perfect example of the adidas Harden signature line's ability to euro step with style and performance.
Harden arrived for Monday night's game between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz wearing his ninth signature sneaker - an unusual practice for any player.
Harden shared pictures of his grand entrance on social media, saying, "These make 3 years straight (blowing smoke emoji) might match my whip with every pair! #Vol9 #Uno."
It was a reference to his ongoing claim that he consistently has the best sneakers in the NBA for each of the past few seasons.
From there, the Clippers guard debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 9 on court and proceeded to score 41 points in a 144-107 blowout victory.
Details still remain limited for the adidas Harden Vol. 9. However, reporting indicates the performance model will launch in February 2025 for $160 in adult sizes. Three upcoming colorways have already surfaced online.
Tech specs for the futuristic shoe are still a mystery. Luckily, performance has never been a problem for the Harden line. Judging by Harden's performance against the Jazz, he will have no problem adapting to his latest hoop shoe.
Adding to the excitement, adidas has launched a stealthy marketing campaign for Harden's upcoming shoe around Los Angeles.
While basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts wait for the launch of the adidas Harden Vol. 9, online shoppers wanting to purchase Harden's eighth signature sneaker can find it in select styles and sizes at adidas.
After starting his career with Nike, Harden switched to adidas during his rise to stardom with the Houston Rockets. Harden signed a 13-year, $200 million contract with adidas in 2015.
Last night's stunning arrival and performance removed any doubt fans may have had about who has the hottest signature sneaker over the past three seasons in the NBA. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.