The Top 24 New Basketball Shoes of 2024
The calendar year is quickly winding down, and it is time to take stock of the year of sneakers. Even more importantly, it is imperative to give holiday shoppers an idea of the best new kicks of the year.
There were plenty of new sneakers launched this year, and we have ranked the top models. The list does not include retros, Protros, FloTros, or any other older model that has been revamped. Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's list of the 24 best new basketball shoes of 2024.
24. Rigorer AR2
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves' second signature sneaker launches just in time to make the cut. Reaves and Rigorer never hold back on technology or colorways.
Best of all, the Rigorer AR2 is already receiving glowing reviews online. Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes at KICKS CREW.
23. Skechers SKX Reign
Skechers stormed into the NBA and WNBA last year and made solid gains in 2024. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle has made the Skechers SKX Reign his own during his standout season.
The Skechers SKX REIGN is packed with the best performance technologies the Los Angeles-based brand has to offer. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $185 in adult sizes at Skechers.
22. adidas Adizero Select 2.0
Adidas always captures the cool essence of basketball shoes. The adidas Adizero Select 2.0 looks like a sneaker that can be worn on and off the court.
It's lightweight, comfortable, and sharp-looking. The only problem is the model keeps flying off the shelves. Athletes and fans can buy the adidas Adizero Select 2.0 in select styles for $110 in adult sizes at adidas.
21. Li-Ning JB3
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is quietly expanding his sneaker empire in China. Butler's signature line with Li-Ning is known for giving hoopers what they need on the hardwood.
The Li-Ning JB3 is the best installment of Butler's signature sneaker line yet. Plus, there are several exciting colorways on the way in 2025. The easiest place for US shoppers to find Butler's sneakers is at KICKS CREW.
20. Jordan Heir Series
Earlier this fall, Jordan Brand officially launched its first-ever women's basketball shoe. The Jordan Heir Series quickly garnered fans among WNBA and NBA players.
Crafted with insights from women ballers, these shoes are all about helping you play shifty and stay low to the ground. Online shoppers can choose from several fire colorways for $110 in adult sizes at Nike.
19. New Balance TWO WXY v5
Real hoopers know that the New Balance TWO WXY line is one of the most exciting models launched each year. The Boston-based brand did not disappoint with the release of the New Balance TWO WXY v5.
Worn by a handful of NBA players, the New Balance TWO WXY v5 arrives in plenty of stylish colorways for $120 in adult sizes at New Balance.
18. PUMA MB.04
Everything about Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is fun. His game, personality, and signature sneaker line exude youthful joy. PUMA lets Ball cook, and that is good for the basketball world.
The PUMA MB.04 is available in several fun colorways for the whole family ($90-$135) at PUMA and other select retailers.
17. New Balance KAWHI 4
Oh, what could have been for Kawhi Leonard's fourth signature sneaker? Don't get us wrong, the New Balance KAWHI 4 is a beast on the court. Plus, it had an exciting marketing campaign leading into the Paris Summer Olympics.
Unfortunately, Leonard pulled out of the Olympics and has not yet made his season debut. Nevertheless, it's a great basketball shoe. Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the New Balance KAWHI 4 for $160 in adult sizes at New Balance.
16. Nike Ja 2
It is hard to recapture the magic of a debut basketball shoe, as Ja Morant has learned. Plus, injuries have slowed down the Memphis Grizzlies guard over the past year.
However, the Nike Ja 2 is still a solid hoop shoe that commands attention in the sneaker world. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Ja 2 in full-family ($82-$120) at Nike.
15. Nike G.T. Cut 3
The Nike Zoom G.T. Cut 3 is where serious basketball players go to get the most bang for their buck from the Oregon-based brand. It is impossible to turn on an NBA game without seeing the shoe on the court.
Originally launched at $190 in adult sizes, the Nike G.T. Cut 3 is now available at a discount in several fabulous colorways at Nike.
14. adidas DON Issue #6
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell gets it done on the court and in the sneaker industry. It is hard for a basketball shoe to break through the noise, so adidas and Mitchell use unexpected collaborations to grab headlines.
Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker continues to build on his on-court persona and his off-court social activism. The adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 is available in several colorways for the whole family ($80-$120) at adidas.
13. Curry Fox 1
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox made history by becoming the first signature athlete for Curry Brand. Fox sparked excitement for the hoop shoe with standout performances and an equally exciting marketing campaign.
The Curry Fox 1 infuses some much-needed energy into the basketball shoe industry with its design that looks like no other model. The Curry Fox 1 is available in kid and adult sizes ($100-$120) at UA.com.
12. PUMA Stewie 3
WNBA players have proven they can move sneakers just as good (if not better) than NBA players in 2024. Look no further than New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart.
Stewart's third signature sneaker dropped in several colorways, including a heartfelt ode to Paris for the Summer Olympics. Online shoppers can find the PUMA Stewie 3 for $120 in women's sizes at PUMA.
11. adidas Dame 9
It took almost 2.5 NBA seasons for Damian Lillard's ninth signature sneaker to be released, but it was worth the wait. The adidas Dame 9 has rapidly dropped in several colorways that tell the story of Lillard's legendary career.
Designed for outstanding lockdown, Lillard's new kicks provide effortless support for dynamic movement on the court. The adidas Dame 9 is already available in six colorways for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.
10. Air Jordan 39
Every installment of Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line is important. That was especially true for the Air Jordan 39, which launched just before the Paris Summer Olympics.
The Air Jordan 39 took a more refined approach with fewer colorways and a more subtle style that still delivers flight on the court. Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 in adult sizes at Nike.
9. Nike KD17
Kevin Durant has Nike's second-longest-running signature sneaker line and continues to put out hits every year. True to his laid-back personality, Durant does little to promote the shoe.
Instead, Durant is using the line to pay subtle tributes to previous sneakers from Nike's legendary catalog. The Nike KD17 retails for $160 in adult sizes but is available at a discount in select styles at Nike.
8. Curry 12
Team USA owes a debt of gratitude to Stephen Curry. If the greatest shooter of all time did not go nuclear in the Olympics, the United States would not have won a gold medal in men's basketball.
Even better, Curry Brand didn't miss a beat with the Curry 12. The basketball shoe delivers the same punch as its namesake on the court. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Curry 12 for $140 in adult sizes at UA.com.
7. Nike Sabrina 2
Sabrina Ionescu finally captured her first WNBA championship with the New York Liberty this year. Even more impressively, her sophomore sneaker matched the hype of her smash-hit debut hoop shoe.
The Nike Sabrina 2 obviously draws a lot of inspiration from the Nike Kobe 5, but imitation is the highest form of flattery. Online shoppers can find the Nike Sabrina 2 in kid and adult sizes ($100-$130) at Nike.
6. Nike LeBron 22
LeBron James refuses to slow down, and the same can be said of his signature sneaker line. James debuted the Nike LeBron 22 in the Olympics and stole the show with an all-gold colorway in the finals.
So far, the general release colorways of James' 22nd signature sneaker have been hit-and-miss. However, James and his signature line always heat up heading into the NBA Playoffs. Online shoppers can buy the Nike LeBron 22 in kid and adult sizes ($140-$180) at Nike.
5. ANTA KAI 1
In 2024, Kyrie Irving proved that he did not need Nike to move shoes. Irving launched his first signature sneaker line with ANTA, which made the Chinese sportswear brand a household name among basketball fans in the United States.
The ANTA KAI 1 has dropped in several daring colorways that are true to Irving's personality. Hoopers can shop the ANTA KAI 1 in full-family sizing ($100-$125) at ANTA and other select retailers.
4. adidas Harden Vol. 8
James Harden is known for fashion-forward style, but he is the only NBA player whose shoes accurately personify the flair. Harden's eighth signature sneaker with adidas is his best yet in terms of performance and aesthetics.
The adidas Harden Vol. 8 sold out in the first few colorways but is finally starting to stick around a little longer on shelves. Athletes and fans can buy the adidas Harden Vol. 8 for $160 in adult sizes at adidas and other select retailers.
3. Nike Book 1
Yes, the Nike Book 1 technically enjoyed a limited release in 2023. But 300 pairs in December doesn't really count as a full launch. Plus, Devin Booker's debut hoop shoe had the rockiest of rollouts due to Nike's miscalculations on colorways and head-scratching marketing.
However, the Nike Book 1 found its way as 2024 went on. Booker debuted several fire player-exclusive colorways that will eventually be released to the public. In the meantime, athletes and fans can find the Nike Book 1 for $140 in adult sizes at Nike.
2. Jordan Tatum 3
Not only did Jayson Tatum win an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics and a gold medal for Team USA, but he launched two signature sneakers in the same year.
The Jordan Tatum 2 launched in March, and the Jordan Tatum 3 launched in October. We are not complaining because Tatum's third signature sneaker is objectively beautiful. Online shoppers can find the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing ($75-$125) at Nike.
1. adidas AE 1 Low
There was never any doubt that the adidas AE 1 Low would top the list of best new basketball shoes in 2024. The mid-cut version launched last year, but the low-cut took the basketball world by storm last year during the NBA Playoffs.
Adidas and Anthony Edwards struck gold with this model. The only problem with the shoe is its scarcity. Luckily, online shoppers can now find the adidas AE 1 Low in kid and adult sizes ($90-$110) at adidas and other select retailers.
