Donovan Mitchell's Newest Adidas Shoes Release Overseas

Donovan Mitchell's future with the Utah Jazz has never been more uncertain. The organization appears to be jumpstarting a rebuild after trading All-NBA center Rudy Gobert. However, Mitchell's status in the league and sneaker world has never been stronger.

The 25-year-old guard is fresh off of another All-Star season, where he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. That is why adidas could not hold back from teasing fans with the newest installment of Mitchell's signature sneaker line.

In April, Mitchell debuted the adidas D.O.N. Issue 4. The last few months have been quiet regarding the upcoming release. A US release date, pricing, and tech specs are still yet to be announced. However, the shoes have dropped overseas.

Chris Chase of WearTesters provided a thorough analysis of Mitchell's newest kicks and pointed fans in the right direction to buy a legitimate pair online. In the YouTube video above, Chase speculates what technology he believes will be incorporated into the new model.

Mitchell and adidas have cooked up some fantastic hoop shoes over the years that lend themselves to fun and memorable colorways. The adidas D.O.N. Issue 4 will be no different. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

