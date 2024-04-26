Drake Maye Wears "UNC" Air Jordan Sneakers to NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is meant to be a joyous occasion that serves up hope for fanbases all over the country. However, debates over which quarterback to select with a prized draft pick are often contentious and divisive. Look no further than what is going on with the Atlanta Falcons fanbase.
On the other hand, franchises sometimes select a fan favorite right off the bat. That appears to be the case with Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. The 21-year-old flashed a veteran-level understanding of speaking to the fans.
Maye shouted out Pats Nation, the city of Boston, and even showed love to his alma mater. The former UNC Tar Heel quarterback rocked a grey HUGO BOSS suit, and a Carolina Blue tie to match his player-exclusive Air Jordan sneakers. Check out the NFL's social media post below for a detailed look at Maye's kicks.
Maye channeled the GOAT with his sneakers on the most important night of his young career. Maye rocked the Air Jordan 1 Low in a player-exclusive "UNC" colorway, which was designed specifically for the Tar Heels football team last season.
The Air Jordan 1 Low is a modified version of Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker. The low-cut model is more conducive to lifestyle fashion. The "UNC" colorway sports a white upper, blue overlays, a navy Swoosh logo, and a gum outsole.
Unfortunately for sneakerheads, this exact colorway will not be released to the public. The silver lining is there are several versions of the Air Jordan 1 Low that incorporate that beautiful shade of blue. Online shoppers can check out Nike's website and the sneaker resale platform GOAT for more options.
Maye's contract with the Patriots is not the only deal he will sign this week. The rookie quarterback was one of 20 players who signed with Nike before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft (hence his low-cut Nike socks).
There are no off days for the NFL or the sneaker industry. Fans can expect plenty more news throughout the offseason as some major unsigned players are up for grabs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world.
