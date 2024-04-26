Nike Signs 20 Rookies To Its Stacked 2024 NFL Draft Class
The first round of the NFL Draft always feels like a football holiday in the spring. Fans starved for any sort of real news become inundated with franchise-altering developments, and young men's lives are changed forever.
While the NFL Draft is a time of celebration and optimism for many, it is also a consequential day for sports apparel companies. On Thursday morning, adidas announced the signings of four rookies (two of which went in the top ten).
Meanwhile, Nike waited until roughly one hour before the start of the draft to officially announce its 2024 Rookie Class in an Instagram post. It should come as no surprise that the American sportswear giant dominated the football landscape.
The Swoosh signed 20 NFL rookies (11 of whom were selected in the first round of the 2024 Draft. Below is a breakdown of the players who have signed footwear and apparel deals with Nike.
- Terrion Arnold - Alabama - Dallas Cowboys
- Trey Benson - Florida State
- Keon Coleman - Florida State
- Blake Corum - Michigan
- Jayden Daniels - LSU - Washington Commanders
- Cooper Dejean - Iowa
- Braden Fiske - Florida State
- Troy Franklin - Oregon
- Laitu Latu - UCLA - Indianapolis Colts
- Marshawn Lloyd - USC
- Drake Maye - North Carolina - New England Patriots
- Jalen McMillan - Washington
- Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo - Philadelphia Eagles
- Malik Nabers - LSU - New York Giants
- Ja'Lynn Polk - Washington
- Chop Robinson - Penn State - Miami Dolphins
- Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU - Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jared Verse - Florida State - Los Angeles Rams
- Nate Wiggins - Clemson - Baltimore Ravens
- Xavier Worthy - Texas - Kansas City Chiefs
There is no denying that it is an outstanding rookie class. However, there are some notable absences. Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix remains unsigned, and Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to sign a deal with a footwear company.
The NFL and sneaker industry has a way of staying relevant every day of the year, so fans should expect more news to drop throughout the offseason. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world.
Further Reading: Jordan Brand signs Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua to footwear deals on the day of the NFL Draft.