Florida Gators Teammates Dish on NIL, Sneakers, and College Life

EssentiallySports is kicking off a new NIL series with the Florida Gators, featuring Me'Arah O'Neal and K'Nisha Godfrey as the first athletes in the franchise.

This series will expand to other colleges in 2026, but for these two specifically, it also tees up their official podcast, Free Game, launching early next year.

O'Neal and Godfrey get into everything from brand deals and pressure to identity, confidence, sneaker culture, and the conversations that usually stay between teammates. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with the dynamic duo ahead of their podcast launch.

How excited were you to be the first athletes selected for the new NIL series?

Godfrey: We were truly honored, especially being the first women and getting this opportunity to explain and inform other athletes about what we've been through so that it can help them. Just truly excited, honored, and ready to get to it.

O'Neal: She hit it right on the bone. An opportunity like this is always a blessing, just to inspire people who are looking up to us and just looking at the college life, dreaming, and wanting to do stuff like this. So it's just an opportunity to tell them how it is. I'm excited!

What can you tell us about the upcoming Free Game podcast?

Godfrey: It's exactly in the name, Free Game. We're living it right now, and we're going through it. So we're just giving gems to the next generation to help them out. So that they can succeed when it's their turn.

O'Neal: Pretty much what she said. I feel like the way we talk to each other, KG, I feel like, we're just mad funny, so it's just not gonna be okay. You feel me?

You have already accomplished a lot in the NIL space. What are some of your remaining goals?

Godfrey: Just to keep building my brand and my business. I'm currently working on a book called the "KG Balance Blueprint," which helps people balance their lives with their interests. So building my brand, doing my business, and inspiring the youth.

O'Neal: Building my brand, and I want to dive more into the fashion industry. Oh, I do want to deal with Chick-fil-A, because I do eat Chick-fil-A a lot. But mainly just the fashion industry. I've always been passionate about that since I was younger.

Florida is a Jordan Brand school. What shoes will you wear on the court this year?

Godfrey: I'm currently only wearing pink shoes, because pink is my favorite color. So, the Jordan Tatums, the pink and white ones.

O'Neal: The Tatums and the Air Jordan 39s. Just a simpler shoe, an all-black colorway.

What shoes are you wearing off the court this year?

Godfrey: I've been wearing the Air Jordan 4s a lot, we just got the Black Cats. I'll probably be wearing those.

O'Neal: Black Cats, for sure. I've been heavy on them since we got them, I can't lie.

Last question: If you were playing in a Space Jam game to defend Earth, what shoes would you wear?

O'Neal: Off-White Nike Hyperdunks! You should go with something to match, go with the 1s!

Godfrey: We're going to go with the Off-White x Air Jordan 1s.

