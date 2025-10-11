ESPN Spoiled Nike's Big Ad Before Aces Won 2025 WNBA Finals
The 2025 WNBA season is in the books, and it did not disappoint. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 on Friday night to complete the sweep and win their third title in four years.
While the game and series were never in doubt, ESPN accidentally spoiled Nike's big moment by airing its planned commercial during the third quarter of Game 4.
Basketball fans watching the late-night game were left rubbing their eyes when Nike's commercial celebrating the Aces' WNBA Championship aired before the end of regulation. Check out the well-produced video below.
Despite ESPN spoiling Nike's big moment, hoops fans and sneakerheads loved the commercial. Set to John Sebastian's hit song "Welcome Back," an aerial view of Las Vegas shows the lights of the strip before revealing the reflection off the WNBA Championship Trophy.
The end of the ad read, "Back to Back and Back Again. Just Do It." For viewers who missed the commercial, Nike posted it on social media. The caption read, "Another championship is touching down in Vegas - pardon the unexpected turbulence."
Nike did not let ESPN's misfire slow down their marketing push. The iconic American sportswear brand pushed out two more ads.
Nike congratulated Aces center A'ja Wilson on winning the WNBA Finals MVP Award with a picture titled, "Meet History's Maker." The caption read, "No room for debate. Finals MVP, again."
Nike then followed up with an ad spotlighting the Aces' run. The Aces played well all season before hitting their stride at the perfect time in the WNBA postseason.
Best of all, Nike delivered a player-exclusive of Wilson's debut basketball shoe in a special design to commemorate the Finals victory.
Of course, Wilson is a signature athlete for Nike. Wilson's first basketball shoe, the Nike A'One, launched earlier this year and was a smash hit. It is still available in several colorways ($72-$115 in full-family sizing) on the Nike website.
There is no debating that Nike, Wilson, and the Aces dominated the 2025 WNBA season from the sneakers to the commercials to the hardware.
Sadly, the WNBA season is over. However, the women have proven themselves as major influencers in the footwear industry. So, fans can expect more sneaker storylines throughout the offseason.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.